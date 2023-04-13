Baseball
Daleville 11, Randolph 0
--Wilson (D) 1-2, 3B, 4 RBI
Boys Golf
(Wed) Yorktown 154, Pendleton Heights 162
Shenandoah 157, Muncie Central 180, Anderson 197
--Kelley (A) 43
--Greer (A) 43
--Shores (S) 37
--Morehouse (S) 37
Tri 187, Daleville 190, Eastern Hancock 197
--Cooper (D) 43
Girls Tennis
New Castle 5, Shenandoah 0
Softball
Daleville 16, Randolph Southern 0
--V. Pattengale (D) 3-3, (2) 3B, 3 RBI
Shenandoah 8, New Castle 3
--Allen (S) 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI
Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament Semifinals
Lapel 7, Pendleton Heights 0
--Imel (L) 7 IP, 3 H, 6 K; 1-4, HR
--Miller (PH) 1-3, 3B
Madison-Grant 8, Anderson 0
--Beckley (MG) 7 IP, 1 H, 15 K
--Fuller (A) 1-4, SB
Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament Consolation
Alexandria 26, Anderson Prep 0
--McGuire (Alex) 2-2, HR, 2 RBI
--Scott (APA) 1-2, 2B
Frankton 25, Elwood 12
--Douglas (F) 2-4, 4 R, 2B, 3 RBI
Madison County Softball Tournament Semifinals
Pendleton Heights 7, Lapel 2
--Shelton (PH) 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, R
--Owens (L) 2-3, RBI
Elwood 7, Alexandria 2
Madison County Softball Tournament Consolation
Anderson def. Liberty Christian (forfeit)
Madison-Grant 14, Frankton 9
--K. Duncan (MG) 1-3, HR, 5 RBI
--Collins (F) 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament Semifinals
Alexandria 5, Elwood 0
--1S Clark (A) def Perrin (E) 6-1, 6-0
--2S Hosier (A) def Garringer (E) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Cuneo (A) def Wisehart (E) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Warren/Harpe (A) def Updegraff/Vehikite (E) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Kellams/Ryan (A) def Dickey/McCleery (E) 6-0, 6-0
Pendleton Heights 5, Anderson 0
Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament Consolation
Frankton 5, Madison-Grant 0
--1S Brobston (F) def Stansberry (MG) 6-2, 6-3
--2S Bilyeu (F) def Terwillegar (MG) 6-3, 6-1
--3S Niccum (F) def Wilson (MG) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Hamaker/Harrison (F) def Dickason/Engle (MG) 6-3, 6-0
--2D Quire/Wenger (F) def Retherford/Warner (MG) 6-0, 6-0