Baseball

Daleville 11, Randolph 0

--Wilson (D) 1-2, 3B, 4 RBI

Boys Golf

(Wed) Yorktown 154, Pendleton Heights 162

Shenandoah 157, Muncie Central 180, Anderson 197

--Kelley (A) 43

--Greer (A) 43

--Shores (S) 37

--Morehouse (S) 37

Tri 187, Daleville 190, Eastern Hancock 197

--Cooper (D) 43

Girls Tennis

New Castle 5, Shenandoah 0

Softball

Daleville 16, Randolph Southern 0

--V. Pattengale (D) 3-3, (2) 3B, 3 RBI

Shenandoah 8, New Castle 3

--Allen (S) 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI

Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament Semifinals

Lapel 7, Pendleton Heights 0

--Imel (L) 7 IP, 3 H, 6 K; 1-4, HR

--Miller (PH) 1-3, 3B

Madison-Grant 8, Anderson 0

--Beckley (MG) 7 IP, 1 H, 15 K

--Fuller (A) 1-4, SB

Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament Consolation

Alexandria 26, Anderson Prep 0

--McGuire (Alex) 2-2, HR, 2 RBI

--Scott (APA) 1-2, 2B

Frankton 25, Elwood 12

--Douglas (F) 2-4, 4 R, 2B, 3 RBI

Madison County Softball Tournament Semifinals

Pendleton Heights 7, Lapel 2

--Shelton (PH) 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, R

--Owens (L) 2-3, RBI

Elwood 7, Alexandria 2

Madison County Softball Tournament Consolation

Anderson def. Liberty Christian (forfeit)

Madison-Grant 14, Frankton 9

--K. Duncan (MG) 1-3, HR, 5 RBI

--Collins (F) 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament Semifinals

Alexandria 5, Elwood 0

--1S Clark (A) def Perrin (E) 6-1, 6-0

--2S Hosier (A) def Garringer (E) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Cuneo (A) def Wisehart (E) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Warren/Harpe (A) def Updegraff/Vehikite (E) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Kellams/Ryan (A) def Dickey/McCleery (E) 6-0, 6-0

Pendleton Heights 5, Anderson 0

Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament Consolation

Frankton 5, Madison-Grant 0

--1S Brobston (F) def Stansberry (MG) 6-2, 6-3

--2S Bilyeu (F) def Terwillegar (MG) 6-3, 6-1

--3S Niccum (F) def Wilson (MG) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Hamaker/Harrison (F) def Dickason/Engle (MG) 6-3, 6-0

--2D Quire/Wenger (F) def Retherford/Warner (MG) 6-0, 6-0

