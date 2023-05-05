Baseball
Lapel 11, Alexandria 2
--Imel (L) 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R
--Johns (A) 2-3, 2 RBI
Pendleton Heights 6, Shenandoah 5
--Begley (PH) 1-4, 2 RBI (GWRBI)
--Lowder (S) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI
Frankton 14, Eastern Hancock 3
--Wright (F) 1-3, 3 RBI, R, SB
Boys Golf
Alexandria 176, Madison-Grant 217
--Harpe (A) 39
Softball
Alexandria 13, Sheridan 3
--All. Duckworth (A) 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R
Elwood 6, Tipton 1
--Cornwell (E) 2-2, 2B, 4 RBI
Boys Track and Field
Delaware County Championship--Delta 191, Yorktown 118, Wapahani 102, Cowan 23, Wes Del 17, Daleville 11
Girls Track and Field
Delaware County Championship--Delta 166, Yorktown 138, Wapahani 65, Daleville 65, Wes Del 15, Cowan 7