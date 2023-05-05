Baseball

Lapel 11, Alexandria 2

--Imel (L) 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

--Johns (A) 2-3, 2 RBI

Pendleton Heights 6, Shenandoah 5

--Begley (PH) 1-4, 2 RBI (GWRBI)

--Lowder (S) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI

Frankton 14, Eastern Hancock 3

--Wright (F) 1-3, 3 RBI, R, SB

Boys Golf

Alexandria 176, Madison-Grant 217

--Harpe (A) 39

Softball

Alexandria 13, Sheridan 3

--All. Duckworth (A) 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R

Elwood 6, Tipton 1

--Cornwell (E) 2-2, 2B, 4 RBI

Boys Track and Field

Delaware County Championship--Delta 191, Yorktown 118, Wapahani 102, Cowan 23, Wes Del 17, Daleville 11

Girls Track and Field

Delaware County Championship--Delta 166, Yorktown 138, Wapahani 65, Daleville 65, Wes Del 15, Cowan 7

Tags

Trending Video