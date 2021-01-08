ANDERSON — Elwood snapped a 35-game losing streak Friday with a 60-49 victory against Anderson Prep in the seventh-place game of the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament.
It was the first win for the Panthers in nearly two years. Their previous victory came Feb. 12, 2019, at Taylor by a count of 71-69. It also was the first career win for coach John Kelly.
Elwood (1-6) travels to Alexandria next Friday. The Jets (0-7) host Seton Catholic on Tuesday.
ANDERSON 63, ALEXANDRIA 48
ANDERSON — The Indians won back-to-back games for the first time since December 2018 and exceeded last year’s win total while claiming fifth place in the county tourney.
Anderson (3-4) travels to North Central Conference rival Lafayette Jeff next Friday. Alexandria (3-6) hosts Eastbrook on Tuesday.
Shenandoah 52, Blue River Valley 33
STRAUGHN — The Raiders avenged an early season loss to the Class 1A No. 3 Vikings and earned a shot to reclaim the Henry County title after falling to Tri in last year’s final.
Blue River Valley (13-2) won the first meeting between the schools this season, 73-66, on Dec. 3.
Shenandoah (12-3) has won nine straight and will face Tri, a 51-7 winner against Knightstown, in Saturday’s championship game at 6 p.m.
