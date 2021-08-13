As the soccer season begins next week, the goals of area teams will vary widely.
For Liberty Christian, the objective remains the same as it seeks a third straight sectional championship and a fourth over a stretch of five years.
Anderson Prep has enjoyed a strong run of success in the program over recent years, something it hopes can continue.
The Jets and the Lions will be joined in 2022 at the Class 1A level by a new program at Daleville. The Broncos will play this fall as a JV team before beginning varsity competition next year.
The Pendleton Heights boys will look to bounce back after a subpar 2020, while the Arabians girls will need to replace the scoring punch of Macy Browning.
Two young teams at Anderson finished a combined 4-21-1 last season and begin a rebuild in 2021.
Here is a glance at area soccer teams for this fall:
ANDERSON (Boys)
Head Coach: Chris Spolyar (23rd season); 2020: 3-10-1; Key Losses: Sebastian Rodriguez; Key Returning Players: D.J. Howells, Linkin Talley, Abraham Martinez, Michael Strait; Newcomers to Watch: 20 new players
Season Outlook: ”Anderson will again be be a young team looking to gain experience during the season,” Spolyar said.
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Beverly Tanner (1st season); 2020: N/A; Newcomers to Watch: Bryan Kendall, Filipe Pacheco
Season Outlook: “I look forward to getting the program started this season,” Tanner said. “There is a lot of potential with the athletes that have come out for the team. Right now, we are in the developmental stages, but I feel this could be a solid program in the future.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: D.J. Callahan (6th season); 2020: 14-4, sectional champions; Key Losses: Josh Cabello, Aidan Smith, Cole Foreman; Key Returning Athletes: Tyler Houk, Josiah Cabello, Abraham Tapia; Newcomers to Watch: Vlad Boiko; Potential Breakout: Josiah Cabello
Season Outlook: “While seeing a lot of talent graduate, we expect our success to continue,” Callahan said in an email. “We return our standout keeper (Tyler) Houk and two players in Josiah Cabello and Abraham Tapia who are ready to build on their goal totals. Our goal is to capture our third straight sectional and get our first regional victory.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS (Boys)
Head Coach: Kyle Davy (11th season); 2020: 5-12-1; Key Losses: Caleb Spires; Key Returning Players: William Phillips, Devan Swinford, Grant Koperzcak, Cole Bubalo, Kam Kail; Newcomers to Watch: Greyson Hovermale, Alex Heineman; Potential Breakout: Kail, Bubalo
Season Outlook: “We have been working in the weight room and grinding since last November,” Davy said in an email. “We have had a great summer getting guys ready for the season. We are a young squad, but we believe we have the talent and drive that will surprise teams. We had a disappointing season last year, and we have been training to come out and redeem ourselves. Our main goal is to win our conference. Our secondary goal is to go out and compete to win sectional. I believe we have a determined group, and we can’t wait to get the season started.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS (Girls)
Head Coach: Mark Davy; 2020: 7-8-2; Key Losses: Macy Browning, Gracie Conkling, Sarah Dix, Emma Adams; Key Returning Players: Kaitlyn Prickett, Isabelle Phillips, Alex Creel, Ellie Manchess, Charlie Cannady; Newcomers to Watch: Katie Coleman, Imari Francis, Zoe Welch, Kieli Ryan; Potential Breakout: Phillips, Coleman
Season Outlook: “We’re excited for the 2021 season. With four returning starters from last year and 15 new freshmen, the young Lady Arabians look to build upon our winning culture with a team-first mentality,” Davy said. “We saw how small the margin for winning can be last year, tying or losing by less than one goal six times. Our girls are ready to compete. What we lack in experience, we make up in heart. This season will be focused on one practice at a time, one game at a time, trying to get better every day. Finishing fifth in conference last year was uncharacteristic for us. We expect to compete for a conference championship every year, and this year is no different. Being in one of the state’s toughest sectionals, we expect to put our best foot forward and compete. This year we’re looking forward to standing toe to toe with some of the state’s best teams.”
Anderson Girls and Anderson Prep did not provide information on their soccer teams.
