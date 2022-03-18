The return of spring sports in 2021 yielded a typically exciting softball season for area teams. Frankton and Madison-Grant won sectionals before the Eagles edged the Argylls in extra innings to advance to semistate, and -- led by area player of the year Kylie Davis -- Pendleton Heights dominated its area rivals en route to another Madison County title.
All three teams return a wealth of talent — including Frankton’s area pitcher of the year Adyson Coppess — as they look to repeat last year’s successes. But teams from Alexandria, Elwood, Lapel and Shenandoah also feature deep rosters that could challenge for a postseason run.
Here is a glance at the 10 THB Sports area teams ahead of the season, which will begin Monday:
ALEXANDRIA
Head coach: Sarah Almack; 2021: 21-6; Key Losses: Kaitlyn Bair, Cali Humphries, Alliyah Standridge, Katie Duckworth, Emma Smith (injury); Key Returning Players: Kendall Parker, Tristen Dunn, Ashlynn Duckworth; Newcomers to Watch: Taylor Roundtree, Jacklynn Hosier, Natalee Morrow, Ally Duckworth, Olivia Jones
Outlook: “With losing four strong leaders to graduation, and then Emma up the middle, we are going to be young,” Almack said. “The wonderful thing about the youthfulness of the team is that we are determined and eager to constantly learn the game. We have strong leadership with the three seniors, and they are quick to help the younger girls when questions are asked. We look forward to getting better each game.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Rebecca Cronk (4th season); 2021: 5-14; Key Losses: Christina Ziuchkovski, Hannah Peckinpaugh, Alyssa Milburn, Brianna Carter (injury); Key Returning Players: Jada Bliss, Mariyah Summitt, Kaytlynn Weir, Tamara Hendricks, Jadelyn Lasley; Newcomers to Watch: Abby Merritt, Autumn Coon, Arwen Stump, Maryah Elliott, Maddy Kovacs, Haylie Petry, Ji’Mya Sanford, Emma Wilson, Emilli Andrews; Potential Breakout: Wilson, Allen
Outlook: “With the returning players and newcomers, we have the potential to have a great season,” Cronk said. “We are using last year as a learning year and are looking to grow and take everything one practice, one game and one play at a time. We have used the off/pre-season to refocus and reflect as we move forward into this season.”
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Jeremy Pattengale (1st season); Key Loss: Kali Kahalekomo; Key Returning Players: Cali Pattengale, Paige Petty; Newcomers to Watch: Valyn Pattengale, Emily Simmons; Potential Breakout: Cali Pattengale, Valyn Pattengale, Simmons
Outlook: “Daleville is in a rebuilding stage. Daleville did a complete rebuild of its coaching staff this season. …” Coach Pattengale said. “We instantly focused on building our middle school program, putting three teams at the lower level as a feeder system.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: J.R. Reese (5th season); 2021: 20-9, CIC champions; Key Losses: Nevaeh Powell, Ally Johnson; Key Returning Players: Jaleigh Crawford, Kaylee Guillemette, Morgan Scott, Makenzie Cornwell, Yzabelle Ramey, Olivia Shannon, Alivia Boston
Outlook: “Not a newcomer, but a comeback,” Reese said. “Liv Shannon, who is defying odds after a horrific ATV accident last July that crushed her pitching hand and resulted in the amputation of a finger. She has had several surgeries and had to learn how to adjust. Our goal is to be competitive. We do not have the depth that we have had in the past, but this has allowed our coaches the ability to spend more time one on one with the players.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Jeremy Parker (23rd season); 2021: 19-8; Key Loss: Mackenzie Swango; Key Returning Players: Adyson Coppess, Makena Alexander
Outlook: “We have a lot of varsity experience back from last year,” Parker said. “We have a few positions that have options. Girls are pushing each other every day to get better. Team chemistry will be a key to our success. (I) think it will take a few weeks to see where everybody falls into their role.”
LAPEL
Head Coach: Elizabeth Balbach (1st season); 2021: 13-13; Key Losses: Lily Daniels, Avery Bailey, Chloe Tucker, Madi Carpenter; Key Returning Players: Krystin Davis, Ashlynn Allman, Taylor Williams; Newcomers to Watch: Tatum Harper, Laylah Gore; Potential Breakout: Jordan Tracey
Outlook: “We're a young team that will rely on the leadership from our seniors,” Balbach said. “We are in a great place all around to compete with every team on our schedule.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Dan Russell (12th season); 2021: 7-13; Key Losses: Gianna Thigpen, Ella Wall; Key Returning Players: Maddi Mercer, Rileigh Graham, Mady Rees, Angel Watson; Potential Breakout: Shameel Clervrain, Jenna Rigdon, Anna Blower
Outlook: Russell said the goals for the Lions include finishing as one of the top two teams in the Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference, winning their own April 30 invitational and to complete a winning campaign.
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Travis Havens (3rd season); 2021: 18-10, Grant 4 champions; Key Losses: Zoey Barnett, Sarah Duncan, Hannah Ogden, Sydney Lee; Key Returning Players: Chelsea Bowland, Chelsea Parker, Daya Greene, Elizabeth Lee, Katie Duncan, Gracey Fox; Newcomers to Watch: Anzlee Thomas, Carmen Enyeart; Potential Breakout: Makenna Clouse
Outlook: “We feel that we have 15 different kids that could start games for us or play significant roles this season,” Havens said. “I believe that’s the most depth we’ve had in the seven years that I have been coaching at M-G. Our primary pitchers last year were sophomores and should be mentally and physically more mature as juniors. Senior Chelsea Parker is two years removed from shoulder surgery and could contribute more pitching this year, along with literally playing any of the eight positions, other than catcher, while being one of our top hitters."
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Rob Davis (12th season); 2021: 19-11; Key Losses: Kylie Davis, Gracie Conkling, Grace Scott, Ryann Norris; Key Returning Players: Kieli Ryan, Bo Shelton, Brynn Libler, Caroline Derolf, Khloee Gregory, Eliza Findley, Hailee Brunnemer; Newcomers to Watch: Kaitlyn Goodwin, Kiah Hubble
Outlook: “The goals are the same, Horseshoe classic, Madison County tournament, conference and go deep into the tournament,” Davis said. “Get better as the year goes on. We lost 26 home runs to players graduation, but on a good note we have 38 homers returning. Look to be able to go long and have more speed than last year. Eliza Findlay will pitch with relief from some underclassman -- a little too early to tell who that will be.”
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: Christina Myers (1st season); 2021: 14-14; Key Losses: Meg Stanley, Bridget Lohrey, Kat Perry, Brooklyn Brantlinger; Key Returning Players: Kaylin Nolen, Kenedi Helms, Kayla Muterspaugh, Elise Boyd; Newcomers to Watch: Lydia Schwagmeier, Tarran Mills; Potential Breakout: Emma Whittenburg, Starlight Lee
Outlook: “Once the season starts, it’s a sprint to the tournament,” Myers said. “Our goal is to improve each and every day, not overlooking the little things that make us one team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.