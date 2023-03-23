There is plenty to be excited about for area track meets this spring with a number athletes — including three who made it to the campus of Indiana University last year — carrying high hopes of advancing to the state finals in Bloomington.
Tremayne Brown (high jump) of Anderson, Ava Jarrell (800 meters) from Pendleton Heights and Tanner Brooks (200 meters) of Madison-Grant look to return to the state finals with hopes of standing high on their respective podiums.
And they aren’t the only athletes with that potential.
Zoe Allen of Anderson, Faith Norris from Daleville, Sydney Duncan of Frankton, Cameron Smith from Lapel, Noah Price of Liberty Christian and Whitney Warfel for the Arabians were close a year ago and are among a large number who could break through in 2023.
Here is a glance at area teams and athletes as the season gets underway:
ALEXANDRIA
Coach: Scott Zent; 2022: Jada Stansberry, podium at state finals; Key Losses: Stansberry, Nick Kaufman, Austin Stinson, Hayden Martin, Reanna Stinson, Addie Wilson Key; Returning Athletes: Conner Etchison, Logan Hill, Tyler Breese, Mason Zent, Lukas Sullivan, Payton Pulley, Lilly Thomas, Kylan McFall, Alissa Huffman, Claire Ogborn; Newcomers to Watch: Triston Carroll, Langdon Ashby, Emmalynn Gullion; Potential Breakout: Etchison
Outlook: “The Tigers look to rebuild with a lot of young Tigers contributing,” Coach Zent said. “We have 12 seniors this year that are providing a lot of positive leadership.”
ANDERSON
Coach: Linda Williams-Boyd (30 years-girls); 2022: Malena Higgins, state shot put finalist; Key Losses: Higgins, Kaliyah Armstrong; Key Returning Athletes: Allen, Ja’Michah Coyle, Bry’Asia Peoples, Jacelyn Starks; Newcomers to Watch: Dareon Jackson, Zhariea Hampton, De’Mani Kirskey, Amani Tilford, Aniyah Tilford, Vaneia Harbour; Potential Breakout: Allen, Coyle
Outlook: “My goal for this team is to finish the season in good standings in the Madison County, North Central Conference and sectional,” Williams-Boyd said. “I’m hoping to get more girls to regional and state this year. I believe if the ladies work hard enough in practice, everything else will turn out alright.”
ANDERSON PREP
Coach: Donald Quarles (1st season); Key Returning Athletes: J’Vion Chatman, Jason Settlemeyer, Julia Anderson, Kaylynn Orr; Newcomers to Watch: Antayvion Reed, Arianna Flowers
Outlook: “(We expect) J’vion returns to regional in high jump, Julia advance to regionals in 300 (hurdles) and Kaylyn Orr to compete well in shot put,” Quarles said.
DALEVILLE
Coach: Dave Ellis (2nd season); Key Losses: Zach Neff, Robert Wilson, Reid King; Expected to Return: Norris, Kadence Aikin, Luke Carman, Noah Colvin, Caleb Shepler, Amarah McPhaul, Emily Simmons, Emilee Pugh
ELWOOD
Coaches: Derek Johnston (3rd season-boys), Tom Prince (1st season-girls); Key Losses: Cameron Tackett, Kamryn Moon, Jayden Reese, Zach Hood, Coby Horton, Kayden McCray; Key Returning Athletes: Alex Munoz, Savannah Garcia, Alivia Boston, Katelyn Foor, Ellie Laub, Reggie Colwell, Olivia Simmons, Emma Vanover, Gabe Thomason, Alora Coble; Newcomers to Watch: Jayden Mullins, Brylen Mort, Ayden Mort, Brice Reed, Devonte Walker, Kaci McCray; Potential Breakout: Ayden Mort, Mullins, Brylen Mort, Coble
Outlook: “I think we have a promising year, as we have talent all over the board,” Prince said. “With low numbers, our girls team are willing to fill any event and work hard throughout the season. And highlights will be throwing and sprinting, with Ellie Laub and Alivia Boston at shot put and discus and Savannah Garcia at sprinting and hurdles.”
“We have some young talent on the boys side, as well as some solid upperclassmen with Alex Munoz, Reggie Colwell and Bryce Reed,” Johnston said. “They all have been working hard all season long to be competitive with other teams that we face, and they understand the process of working hard to slowly get results in track and field."
FRANKTON
Coach: Andre Lo; 2022: Boys (42-14), Girls (30-14-1); Key Losses: Luke Harrison, Corbin Alexander, Ephrem Nunley, Braxton Walls; Key Returning Athletes: Bella Dean, Duncan, Sklyar Drake, Jack Melvin, Hunter Smith, Dillon Pratt, Eva Bott; Newcomers to Watch: Joslyn Karnes-Hatfield, Chelsea Newton, Bubba Nunley, Blake Niccum; Potential Breakout: Karnes-Hatfield, Niccum
Outlook: “We have a talented group of athletes, so we hope to take a huge leap forward this year,” Lo said. “The key will be getting all athletes to reach their potential and to begin to act and compete like a winning program. If we do that, we'll surprise a lot of people this year. If not, we'll be a solid but not spectacular team.”
LAPEL
Coaches: Tim Miller (boys, 1st season), Chad Soden (girls, 1st season), Daniel Combs (distance, 3rd season); Key Losses: None; Key Returning Athletes: Hannah Combs, Smith, Braxton Burress, Nate Belvo, Regan Stookey; Newcomers to Watch: Sophie Goodwin, Simon Nickelson; Potential Breakout: Goodwin, Smith
Outlook: “We are looking to increase participation which should lead to more depth in a wider range of events,” Coach Combs said. “Our goal is to be consistently competitive in the county and provide a framework for athletes to succeed at the level commensurate with their ability and their work ethic.”
“We are excited for a good turnout for track this spring,” Soden said. “We have a lot of new athletes running this year. The number of runners should give us enough depth to be able to compete. The kids are having fun to this point, and we are looking forward to competing this spring and growing the track program.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Coach: Felicity Bontrager (2nd season); Expected to Return: Price, Ethan Ousley, Abraham Tapia
MADISON-GRANT
Coach: T.J. Herniak (7th season); 2022: Girls (Madison County runner-up), boys (5th Kokomo Sectional); Key Losses: Emma Ewer, Azmae Turner, Gabe Wedmore, Kam Harris; Key Returning Athletes: Aida Sites, Abbey Brown, Emma Kelich, Brooks, Boston Caudell, Dylan Hofherr; Newcomers to Watch: Laci Southerland, Camryn Bolser, Cole Stitt, Aiden Durr, Aiden Bugby; Potential Breakout: Sites, Tommy Gaddis, Clayton Hull
Outlook: “With a young and talented core on both teams, we are looking to continue constant improvement and start to challenge the other strong programs in the area,” Herniak said.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Coach: William Coggins (4th season-girls, 6th season-boys); 2022: Madison County champions; Key Losses: Avry Carpenter, Kaycie Warfel; Key Returning Athletes: Andrew Blake, Layne Richardson, Will Coggins, Isaac Elizondo, Mark Nielsen, Keegan Gephart, Abby Fisher, Whitney Warfel, Jarrell; Newcomers to Watch: Ashaan Singh, Benson Davis, Addison Stanley; Potential Breakout: Jarrell, Whitney Warfel, Blake, Richardson
Outlook: “We are really excited about what the girls have been doing so far in practice and are looking forward to seeing what they can do when they get a chance to compete this season,” Coggins said. “Our goals are to be competitive in the county, conference and sectional meets this season.
“The coaches are excited to see what this group can do this season because practices have been really competitive. We have a great mix of returning talented juniors and seniors and a really strong core of freshman and sophomores pushing them.”
SHENANDOAH
Coaches: Joe Bennett (6th season-boys), Adam Leach (10th season-girls); Key Losses: Baylee Kokena, Olivia Krintz; Key Returning athletes: Kayci Hill, Brooklyn Vanbuskirk, Madi Cooper, Sam Hinshaw, Logan Renz, Darren Croffie, Korbyn Wood, Keaghun Fitch, Evan Fries; Newcomers to Watch: Kenyan Troxel, Cannon Case, Hayden Hubbard, Gage Zachary, Aurora McKnight, Lydia Waggener; Potential Breakout: Fitch, Fries, Troxel, Hill, Kimberlee Farmer, Haylee Hughes
Outlook: “We have really increased our participants, and we are excited about that,” Bennett said. “We believe if we stay healthy we have a legitimate opportunity to advance some of our athletes out of sectional. Our goals are always to win the county, compete in top three of conference and peak at sectional. The boys have really worked hard and are excited for the season.”
“We have a few strong relays (and) a very fun, hardworking team,” Leach said. “The indoor season has been motivational so far.”