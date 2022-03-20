With Erikka Hill of Shenandoah and Andrew Harvey of Pendleton Heights dominating the track and field landscape in the area, 2021 was the Year of the Thrower.
This spring could develop into the Year of the Jumper with state finalist Braxton Walls back for Frankton as well as returning athletes who advanced in the postseason like Skyler Drake for the Eagles, Reanna Stinson of Alexandria, Azmae Turner of Madison-Grant and Isabelle Simons for the Arabians.
But a strong field of sprinters and distance runners are in the mix as well to make this an exciting season for area track and field athletes.
Here is a glance at the 11 area schools' track and field teams:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Scott Zent (9th season); Key Losses: Michael Sweigart; Key Returning Athletes: Reanna Stinson, Austin Stinson; Newcomers to Watch: Jada Stansberry, Nick Kaufman; Potential Breakout: Stansberry, Reanna Stinson, Nick Kaufman, Austin Stinson
Outlook: “The Tigers have a lot of new faces this year, with only 25 returning letterman from last season. Therefore, we have a lot of unknowns when it comes to new athletes,” Zent said. “Our goal is to get multiple athletes to the state meet this year, while winning or placing well at the county and conference meets.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: (Boys) Cary House (12th season), (Girls) Linda Williams-Boyd (27th season); Key Losses: Curtis Lewis, Najee Henderson, Anya Stephens; Key Returning Athletes: Bradlee Thomas, Ty Lawler, Gabriel Holmes, Chris McKeller, Daawan Baker, Damaurion Menifee, Spencer Proctor, Hope Howard, Reality Golden, Malena Higgins, Kaliyah Armstrong, Lailah Adams, Jacelyn Starks; Newcomers to Watch: Tremayne Brown, Connor King, Zoe Allen, Brooklyn Denny, Kassidy McDonald; Potential Breakout: Brown
Outlook: “Last season was difficult due to the COVID epidemic,” House said. “Our school was shut down for the majority of the school year. Many athletes decided not to compete, and recruiting from the hallway was near impossible. This season we have been back to our normal schedule, and we have already seen a tremendous improvement to our team during practices. We will field a much more competitive team this season.”
“This will be an interesting season,” Williams-Boyd said. “Last year we only had 10 runners on our track team. We have a young team. This year we have around 25 to 30 hard-working young ladies on our team. I love the work ethic that I see out of the team so far. I can’t wait to watch them participate in their events. We are hoping that our distance events will be filled this season. We have a few of our cross-country girls running this season. This will help us out tremendously in the distance events. Our goal is to be among the top three teams in county and place among the top three in the sectional. We are hoping to get as many as possible to the regional this season. If our girls continue to give 100% in practices, then the sky is the limit.”
ANDERSON PREP
Head Coach: Ryan Fathauer (10th season); Key Losses: Dixon Minton, Larry Rodriguez, Alex Rosario, Tyra Gillespie, Taylor Coleman-Cotton; Key Returning Athletes: Alan Stearman, Luis Rodriguez, Jason Settlemeyer, Emaree Robinson, Julia Smith; Newcomers to Watch: David German, Kaleb Eldridge, Javion Chapman, Lincoln Fathauer, Gavin Mitchell, Kaylynn Orr, Makenzie Armstrong, Kiara Delaney, Alivia Peoples
Outlook: “We just want to be able to compete better than we have the past few years,” Coach Fathauer said. “We have some good upperclassmen, but we also have a team full of underclassmen with a ton of potential. This will be a fun year regardless of the scores, but we expect to improve fairly quickly as the season goes on.”
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: David Ellis, Lisa Kahalekomo (1st season); Key Losses: Sarah Sizemore, Owen O’Donnell, Aaron Alford, Khoa Weston; Key Returning Athletes: Faith Norris, Zach Neff, Luke Carmin, Brooklyn Lyndsay; Newcomers to Watch: Emily Simmons, Noah Colvin; Potential Breakout: Carmin
Outlook: “With the work (Carmin) has put in, (he) could add to his rookie success of his freshman year,” Ellis said.
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Derek Johnston (2nd season); 2021: Two Madison County champions, Alivia Boston (discus) and Jayden Reese (300 hurdles); Key losses: Trevor Israel, Eli Vehikite, Obie Bryan, Antonio Munoz, Malachi Dunlap; Key Returning Athletes: Reese, Boston, Savannah Garcia, Kamryn Moon, Coby Horton, Zach Hood, Cameron Tackett, Alex Munoz, Katelyn Foor, Kaleb Colwell, Maddi Parkhurst, Ellie Laub, Jeffery Bouslog; Newcomers to Watch: Cameron Foor, Alora Cable, Olivia Simmons, Dustin Maseman, Keya Gross, Gabe Thomason, Spencer Riddle; Potential Breakout: Zoie Horton, Ashlyn Horton, Anna Buckshot, Brianna Lane, Will Seibel, Kaden McCray, Sierra Edwards, Emma Vanover
Outlook: “I am extremely excited for this year's track season,” Johnston said. “We have a lot of kids who have had a good start to the season in practice, as well as kids who want to go out and be competitive right from the get go. We are going to be small in numbers, but we are still going to have kids who do very well and are competitive with teams in our area.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Andre Lo; Key Losses: Ayden Brobston, Bradley Lawrence; Key Returning Athletes: Walls, Drake, Luke Harrison, Brice Everitt, Hunter Smith, Kaleb Cage, Jacob Davenport, Blake Mills, Hunter Branham, Ephrem Nunley, Evelyn Croy, Emma Sheward, Bella Dean, Eva Bott, Sydney Duncan
LAPEL
Head Coach: Daniel Combs (2nd season); Key Losses: None; Key Returning Athletes: Cameron Smith, Hannah Combs, Elijah Stires, Nate Belvo; Newcomer to Watch: Keegan Riffey
Outlook: “We have a few more athletes this year,” Coach Combs said. “We continue to work to build a culture that emphasizes process over results. Track and field is a beautiful sport in the way process is almost inevitably rewarded with results. This is true for the individual athlete and for a program as a whole. We will continue to strive to be a little better than we were the day before.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Felicity Bontrager (1st season); Key Losses: Cameron Wihebrink, Abigail Etchison; Key Returning Athletes: Noah Price, Vlad Boiko, Josiah Cabello, Ella Wall, Shameel Clervrain
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: T.J. Herniak (6th season); 2021: Girls Madison County team runner-up; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Athletes: Emma Ewer, Turner, Tanner Brooks, Gabe Wedmore; Newcomers to Watch: Aida Sites, Abbey Brown, Boston Caudell, Andy Stanley, Zander Gillespie; Potential Breakout: Sites, Sami Meyer, Berkley Finn, Cody Bowland
Outlook: “With our largest team in recent years, the Argylls should be more competitive with more depth on both squads,” Herniak said. “The Argylls look to be competitive in both county meets (Madison County and Grant 4) as well as more competitive in the CIC. We are hopeful that our depth and young athletes will provide us some success on the track this season.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: William Coggins (Girls 3rd season, Boys 5th season); 2021: Madison County champions; Key Losses: Harvey, Maddie Terrell, Emma Konkle, Caden McClain, Luke Bays; Key Returning Athletes: Simons, Ashlyn Kopf, Kasey Cruse, Layla Jones, Abby Fisher, Avry Carpenter, Andrew Blake, Layne Richardson, Will Coggins, Isaac Elizondo, Mark Nielsen; Newcomers to Watch: Ava Jarrell, Kaycie Warfel, Whitney Warfel, Mason Gehrke, Keegan Gephart, Jay Seeko, Reis Schnepp, Brock Klipsch; Potential Breakout: Jarrell, Simons, Carpenter
Outlook: “We are really excited about what the girls have been doing so far in practice and are looking forward to seeing what they can do when they get a chance to compete this season,” Coach Coggins said. “Our goals are to be competitive in the county, conference and sectional meets this season.”
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: Adam Leach; Key Losses: Hill, Justin Hummel, Brody Davis; Key Returning Athletes: Evan Fries, Sam Hinshaw, Holly Shepherd, Abby Buskirk, Hope Edwards, Ali Brown, Madison Cooper Newcomers to Watch: Kayci Hill, Anna Buskirk
