ANDERSON — The top returning scorers for three area basketball teams took part in the 16th annual Class Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University as Daleville's Meryck Adams, Alexandria's Carson Cuneo and Frankton's Nate Moore played in the first Juniors Game on Friday morning.
All three are also high-level multisport contributors for their schools and are entertaining very different postgraduate athletic plans.
In the game, Cuneo scored eight points with two rebounds as his Red team defeated the White 91-81.
Cuneo was 2-for-3 from the 3-point line while Adams scored nine points with five rebounds and two assists and Moore scored three points and had five rebounds for the White team.
Red’s Trey Buchanan of Westfield and White’s Cam Webster from Kankakee Valley tied for game-high scoring honors with 22 points each.
“I don’t think I’m as good as some of those players in there,” Cuneo said. “But it was good to come out and compete.”
Cuneo averaged 9 points per game for the Tigers a year ago and led the team with 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. But he feels his sports future beyond high school may lie on the gridiron where he led Alexandria in rushing with 791 yards, 14 touchdowns and 105 tackles — seven for a loss — last season.
“I haven’t really decided yet if I want to play, but if I did, it would probably be football,” he said. “This helps me see how I compare to those other guys.”
He is also coming off a spring where he batted .405 with 25 RBI for the Tigers' baseball team.
Also a top baseball player in the area, Adams started slow Friday morning but finished with a flurry.
He missed his first three 3-point attempts and finished 1-for-6 but added an 18-foot jumper in the final minute and closed the scoring with a breakaway dunk.
“Usually, it just takes one to go in for me to start to feel good,” Adams said. “I kind of have baseball legs, so I just have to get back into it and I’ll be good.”
He averaged 16.1 points per game for the Broncos last season and shot 33% with nearly unlimited range from the 3-point line. He also boasted a 1.26 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 61 innings for the Daleville baseball team, including a tough 2-1 loss in eight innings in the sectional final when he allowed just one earned run and struck out nine batters in a complete-game effort.
The 6-foot-2 guard has had communications with college coaches for both sports and is keeping his options open.
“We’re just going to see what’s best for my future and what fits best for me,” he said. “We’re just going to see how it goes. I would say I have a preference for basketball over baseball, but no door is closed for (either).”
Moore, who averaged 8.9 points for the Eagles basketball team and batted .439 with two home runs and 27 RBI this spring, does not expect to continue his athletic career beyond his time at Frankton.
That did not stop him from having a good time playing against some of the best juniors in the state or being excited about the coming basketball season.
“Besides the shooting and I was a little flat, but it was a fun day out there,” he said. “We have a lot of people back, and I think we can do good this year.”
Liberty Christian’s Norm Anderson coached the White team and said that was the name of the game.
“It’s an all-star game. It’s exciting to just be a part of it,” he said. “It was good to be around and have a good feeling that was going on in the moment. It was fun.”