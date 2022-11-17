An extended tradition of area wrestling success continued in 2021-22 when three area wrestlers advanced to the state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Two of the three — Daleville’s Julius Gerencser and Jackson Ingenito — have graduated, but Frankton’s Hunter Branham (285) is back and is among a handful of favorites to do well this year in the postseason.
Semistate qualifiers from a year ago returning and hopeful to advance include Crew Farrell (Frankton), Jack Todd (Pendleton Heights), Isaiah Fye (Alexandria), Mayson Lewis and Angel Deloney (Shenandoah), Reazon Davenport (Daleville) and Nathan Knopp (Madison-Grant).
Here is a glance at area teams and more of the names to watch as the wrestling season begins in earnest this weekend:
ALEXANDRIA
Coach: Mark Naselroad (2nd season); Key Losses: Blake Sayre, Logan Flowers, Max Nasleroad, Riley Clanin, Brancen Combs; Expected to Return: Isaiah Fye, Cade Reynolds, Jason Keeley
ANDERSON
Coach: Sean Clark (6th season); 2021: 11-4; Key Loss: Andrew Dietz; Key Returning Athletes: Clayton Stephens, Lorenzo Moreno, Kason Davis
Season Outlook: “Clayton Stephens looks to be ready for a good season,” Clark said. “He put in a lot of work in the offseason, and running cross country has also helped him. We have a lot of young guys and new faces. Lorenzo Moreno and Kason Davis are guys that have the potential to have a lot of success this year. Looking forward to a good season.”
DALEVILLE
Coach: Dalton Baysinger (5th season); 2021: 9-8, two state qualifiers; Key Losses: Julius Gerencser, Brandon Kinnick, Jackson Ingenito; Key Returning Athletes: Noah Gibson, Dawson Brooks, Reazon Davenport; Newcomers to Watch: Brenden Powell, Maddox Beaty; Potential Breakout: Chris Walters
Season Outlook: “Replacing eight seniors is no small task, but these guys are up for the challenge,” Baysinger said. “They are in the room working hard and having fun. I believe the team will continue to improve throughout the year and will be poised for a postseason run."
ELWOOD
Coach: Jade Cornwell (3rd season); Key Losses: Damon Cornwell, Coby Horton; Expected to Return: Kaleb Colwell, Brayden Beeman, Kailebb Baumbauer, Spencer Riddle
FRANKTON
Coach: Courtney Duncan (11th season); 2021: 21-10; Key Losses: Corbin Alexander; Key Returning Athletes: Hunter Branham, Crew Farrell, Carson Ward, Elijah Knauer; Potential Breakout: Thaiden Alexander
Season Outlook: “My coaching staff and I are looking forward to this season,” Duncan said. “This year's team could potentially be the largest roster we have ever had at Frankton. With that being said, we anticipate a lineup that will present several options from multiple individuals who are capable of scoring us points at the varsity level.”
LAPEL
Coach: Jason Pedigo (1st season); Key Losses: Grant Morris; Key Returning Athletes: Alan Buzan; Newcomer to Watch: Paige Stires; Potential Breakout: Trace Pesto, Braden Dawson, Jaydon Rodriguez
Season Outlook: “I am excited to be a part of the Lapel wrestling team,” Pedigo said. “I look forward to a fun and exciting season.”
MADISON-GRANT
Coach: Scott Ritchie (1st season); 2021: Nathan Knopp, semistate; Key Losses: Gabe Wedmore, Lucy Lopez; Key Returning Athletes: Nathan Knopp, Lucas Knopp, Boston Caudill, Cole Stitt; Newcomer to watch: Tripp Hasley; Potential Breakout: Claydon Campbell, Josh Hasty, Hudsyn Cunningham, Braiden Ross
Season Outlook: “We have been working hard through the summer with trips to Perry Meridian and in-house clinics from college wrestlers and coaches,” Ritchie said. “We are bringing in about four newcomers to the program and hopefully will have every weight class filled. We have the athletes. We just need time to build wresting knowledge and confidence.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Coach: Dave Cloud (38th season); Key Losses: Elijah Creel, Blake Nicholson, Ethan Childers, Sam Mossoney; Expected to Return: Matthew Kennedy, Elijah Wolf, Jack Todd, Jaylen Covington, Garrett Pederson, Eli Libler
SHENANDOAH
Coach: Jason Barbosa (7th season); Key Losses: Connor White; Key Returning Athletes: Mayson Lewis, Tate Sanders, Sam Hinshaw
Season Outlook: “Look forward to the season,” Barbosa said. “With just a couple seniors this year and only losing a couple last year, we (are) looking forward to seeing the younger wrestlers grow more and become even better throughout the year and build on what we are doing here at Shenandoah.”