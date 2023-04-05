FAIRMOUNT – Last year is exactly that for Madison-Grant softball coach Travis Havens.
While Havens does look back fondly on last season’s final four postseason run, historic 24 wins and the program’s 10th overall – and second straight – sectional title and fourth regional championship, it’s time to turn the page.
“It’s a different team. It’s a different year. We have high expectations every year. We’re not crazy enough to think it’s just going to happen again,” Havens said. “We have very similar goals every year. A lot of that involves winning our conference, winning some tournaments whether that being our Argyll Invitational or the Grant County tournament or the Madison County tournament and then, obviously, state tournament games.”
The Argylls won four straight state tournament contests in 2022, but unfortunately victory No. 5 eluded them with a narrow 4-3 loss to Eastside in the Class 2A semistate.
Now, it’s time to reload and try again – to aim for a potential second state title. A feat the Argylls haven’t achieved since 2009.
The key to success in 2023, Havens said, begins and ends in increments, starting with finding answers leftover by the graduation of 105 combined RBI and 101 runs from the standout trio of Anzlee Thomas, Chelsea Parker and Chelsea Bowland.
“Honestly, I don’t know how it will all turn out, but I believe potentially, we can win any game we take the field on. As a competitor, I wouldn’t want to take the field if I didn’t think we could win,” Havens said. “We have a lot of kids that need to step up and fill in some spots of graduation losses, but we feel we have kids that can do that.
“I always tell the kids, if they don’t believe they can win, then let’s not get on the bus.”
The program’s fuel budget won’t have a surplus by season’s end.
With seven starters from last year’s roster back, the Argylls are confident with two returning veteran pitchers in the circle and plenty of defense and production at the plate.
“It’s a collective group, and collectively we just need to fill those roles and see what happens,” Havens said. “We have four seniors that all started last year. Three of them were all-conference kids as juniors.”
Senior Daya Greene (.436 batting average, 25 RBI) will return at shortstop and hit leadoff. Senior Makennah Clouse (.381) will start at second base and is building toward an All-Central Indiana Conference season.
The Argylls return two All-CIC pitchers in seniors Elizabeth Lee and lefty Katie Duncan.
Duncan posted a 2.43 ERA as a junior with a 9-3 record and 55 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings. Lee had a 2.74 ERA with an 8-2 record and 51 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings.
“It’s an interesting dynamic having two kids that have both pitched those kinds of innings. They’ve both pitched in regional championship games. Two years ago, Elizabeth Lee kind of carried us throughout the postseason, and then last year, it was the other way around, and Katie Duncan did more of the postseason pitching,” Havens said. “They’re both very capable, and we’ve had a sophomore pitch fairly well in McKenna Craig.
“They’re all three a little bit different, and we’ll probably try to use them a little bit differently.”
Run support will be a group effort, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see further growth from sophomore Carley Holliday, who had a breakout freshman campaign with a .390 average, 25 RBI and a team-best six home runs.
“We started three freshmen last year. Two of them played defensively, and one of them led us in home runs,” Havens said. “You never know what you’re going to get necessarily each year as far as contributions from your freshmen, but it’s not uncommon, at least at Madison-Grant, to play freshmen, and all three of them held their own, and we feel they’ll do the same as sophomores this year.”
Along with Holliday at first base, sophomore returners Johnna Hiatt (.292) and Demie Havens will start at catcher and center field, respectively.
At this point, junior Maegan Wilson (.308) will take over at third base, and junior Maddy Moore (.357) is projected to fill out the outfield.
“Those two kids have been two of our better players overall in our preseason workouts and first couple weeks of the season in practice,” Havens said. “Maddy is a three-sport athlete and plays volleyball and basketball, so she’s going to be fine in the outfield. She has good speed and a strong arm. Maegan plays volleyball, so she’s an athletic kid, and hopefully she can fill the role that Chelsea Bowland had last year at third base.”
Lee has proven to be a dual threat on the diamond after hitting .429 as a junior with 31 RBI and 13 doubles. Duncan (.400, 27 RBI, nine doubles) is also more than capable offensively.
“Duncan through postseason games, and even in the semistate, was a very tough out,” Havens said. “Lee was at one time leading the area in doubles. So far, in our preseason, sophomore Johnna Hiatt has been as good as anybody at the plate, so we’re looking to fill a pretty strong lineup from top to bottom and see how it turns out.”
Last season, the Argylls tasted postseason success, but they had to settle for second in the CIC with a 6-1 record behind defending champion Frankton (7-0), which beat Madison-Grant 3-2 in extra innings during the regular season.
However, no team on their schedule will be highlighted more than the other despite the past.
“As soon as you focus on one team and one team only, then someone else is going to sneak up and beat you because our conference is pretty deep throughout,” Havens said. “A lot of teams this year will be better than they were last year, but as always Frankton and Coach (Jeremy) Parker are going to be a handful. We’re not going to overlook anybody.”