ANDERSON — Maddox Beckley was the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament MVP in 2021, when Madison-Grant made its first championship game appearance and won its first Madison County title.
Two years later, he and the Argylls might be playing even better.
Beckley stuck out 15 batters and surrendered just two hits in an 8-0 victory at Anderson on Thursday that sent Madison-Grant back to the Muller final.
The Argylls will meet Lapel on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Anderson High School in a matchup of the tournament’s last two champions. The Bulldogs beat Pendleton Heights 7-0 on Thursday to reach the final for the sixth time. They won their second championship last year with a 9-5 decision against the Arabians.
Madison-Grant beat Anderson 11-8 to win the title in 2021.
For the first time in the tournament’s 22-year history, a Class 2A school will win three consecutive championships. It will be four in five years for 2A schools overall. Elwood won in 2018. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.
“It’s electric,” Beckley said of the Argylls’ current run. “It’s really fun to come into these games and win and roll into the championship game. We feel like we’re unstoppable right now, like we’re a train right now that is not gonna be stopped easy.”
Beckley looked like a freight train on the mound against the Indians. He struck out multiple batters in every inning except the second and fanned the side in the seventh after walking the lead-off hitter.
His final strikeout came on his 120th pitch, the limit for a single game.
“Just unbelievable bulldog mentality there,” Madison-Grant coach Curt Haisley said of his pitcher’s effort. “I feel like defensively we should have done a little better job for him. We discussed that out there (in the postgame huddle). But, man, kind of took some things upon his shoulders, and he did a fantastic job.
“I’m so proud of where he is from last year. Last year, we would get a good outing, and then we might have a couple rough ones. So it’s just great growth both mentally and physically of what he’s doing.”
The curveball was Beckley’s greatest weapon against the Tribe (4-3). Ten of his strikeouts came on called third strikes as Anderson’s batters were frozen at the plate.
Lead-off man Dontrez Fuller had both Indians’ hits — singles in the first and fifth innings. Anderson also had baserunners reach on three walks, one hit by pitch and two errors.
But Beckley’s only real jam came in the bottom of the fourth when the bases were loaded with one out on a pair of walks and an error. Beckley escaped with a pair of called third strikes that had the Tribe’s dugout loudly questioning the home-plate umpire.
It was a frustrating night for Anderson, which also committed nine errors and surrendered just one earned run.
“I thought the pitching was good,” Indians coach Adrian Heim said. “I thought we pitched the ball pretty well. One earned run, and you can’t win? And you get a chance there with the bases loaded, and you just — 15 strikeouts is just unacceptable. It’s just unacceptable.”
Madison-Grant (4-3) turned a walk and two errors into a pair of runs in the first inning. The Argylls extended the lead to 3-0 on an RBI single by Xavier Yeagy in the second and tacked on two more runs in the third with the aid of a lead-off single by Braiden Ross, another walk and two more errors.
After scoreless frames from Anderson starter Conner Stump — who struck out seven and scattered four hits over five innings — Madison-Grant pushed across its final three runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Lucas Humphries, two walks and three errors.
Yeagy went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Humphries was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Argylls’ offense. Madison-Grant managed six hits overall, and Ross crossed the plate three times.
“We’re hitting the ball, and we’re so aggressive on the bases,” Haisley said. “Just thrilled to death with where we are as a team right now.”
Anderson will play Pendleton Heights in the third-place game at 1 p.m.
The championship game will match a pair of 2A schools for just the second time. Lapel beat Alexandria 7-1 in the first such meeting in 2015.
Madison-Grant is attempting to become the sixth school with multiple tournament crowns. The Argylls would join Pendleton Heights (9), Anderson (3), Highland (3), Elwood (2) and Lapel (2).
“It’s an energetic game because everybody’s guessing who’s gonna win here,” Beckley said of the championship matchup.