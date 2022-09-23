ELWOOD — Madison-Grant's star running back Tanner Brooks made the most of his few opportunities in his only half of football, and so did his backfield mates.
Brooks accounted for 244 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just eight carries in the first half, Madison-Grant rolled up 54 points in the first 24 minutes and went on to a 69-0 rout of Elwood, spoiling the Panthers homecoming night on Friday.
Madison-Grant (5-1) has clinched its first winning regular season since 2011 and will look to continue its breakthrough campaign at Frankton next week.
“That was one of our goals for the year, so we accomplished that, but we want more obviously,” M-G coach Brady Turner said. “We don’t want to go 5-5. We want to (win) as many as we can. We’re going to keep working. The kids are motivated, and they want to keep getting better.”
The win also erased some of the bad feelings that remain from the team’s first loss of the season a week ago against Oak Hill.
“It feels amazing,” Brooks said, smiling and gesturing to the scoreboard. “We forgot about last week and focused on this week and, you know?”
“They were pretty upset after last week’s game, we played a great first half last week against a very good team and then came out and didn’t do so well in the second half,” Turner said. “We wanted to get that taste out of our mouths, and I think we did that. We wanted to have some fun tonight, but the kids worked hard and prepared like any other game, and that shows you the senior leadership.”
Brooks scored on the first play of the game, a 79-yard run, and added scoring runs of 20, 29 and 50 yards before intermission. His shortest run was for 8 yards, and he recovered a fumble defensively that set up his third score of the game.
He credited his offensive line for creating big openings for him to run to daylight.
“They were amazing. You could fit semi-trucks through those holes,” Brooks said.
Brooks did not play in the second half as the Argylls know they’ll need their star back down the stretch of the regular season.
His backfield mates were just as dangerous with the ball in their hands. Maverick Miller scored three times in the first half and had 76 yards on six carries while Andy Stanley ran three times for 65 yards, including a 45-yard scoring run.
“We all just have this mentality that every time we touch the ball we’re scoring,” Brooks said.
Stanley and Claydon Campbell each had one interception for the Argylls, who forced three turnovers total.
Kai Helvey and Levi Nelson added scoring runs in the second half off the M-G bench.
Elwood (0-6), meanwhile, will suffer its sixth straight losing season since 2015 when it was 6-5. The Panthers are 8-48 since that year, with five of the wins coming in 2017. Elwood faces a Central Indiana Conference gauntlet over the next three weeks as it visits Eastbrook before hosting Mississinewa and Oak Hill to close out the regular season.