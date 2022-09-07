FAIRMOUNT — The walls of the Madison-Grant gymnasium are adorned with banners celebrating the various championships — Grant 4, sectional and regional among others — that have been won by each of the school’s sports programs, and up until now there is one program whose banner is blank.
Wednesday, the Argylls boys tennis team took a big step toward ending that particular tradition.
Luke Gilman led another M-G singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Max Barr, and the Argylls rolled to a 4-1 victory over Frankton — clearing a major obstacle to capturing the program’s first Central Indiana Conference championship.
The win also marked the 150th for coach Tony Pitt as leader of the boys team. He already has 161 wins and four CIC titles as girls coach, and with still more work to do this season, is nearing that first conference title in the fall.
“It just means I’ve been around for a while,” Pitt said. “We’ve had some great groups. I can’t remember one of those 150 where I took one serve, one forehand or one backhand.”
The Argylls are now 12-1 overall and have already defeated longtime conference powerhouse Mississinewa earlier this season to start 3-0 in the CIC. Gilman — who improved to 12-1 individually — said being a part of the first team to capture a title in program history would be special.
“That’s a big achievement, being the first team up there, even with good teams last year and the year before that,” he said. “It’s an accomplishment being that one team and would be a great feeling.”
The strength of the Argylls team all season has been the play of its three junior singles players. In addition to Gilman, Christopher Fox and Clayton Hull are now 13-0 after their wins against Frankton. Fox defeated Sam Barr 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2 singles while Hull defeated Aaron Hartley 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 slot. Pitt said while the three players are almost interchangeable in terms of talent and compete hard against one another in practice, they are ultimately supportive of one another as close friends.
“They push each other for sure, and they’re good friends, too,” Pitt said. “When they’re on the court, they go for blood. But they can turn around and go out to eat afterwards.”
The first point of the match went to Frankton as Jackson Alexander and Jon Hobbs defeated Soren Price and Davin Barton 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 1 match. But the Argylls avoided a second doubles sweep at the hands of the Eagles when Ben Pax and Brogan Brunt took down Jarett Needler and Logan Sutton 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 2 doubles match.
Frankton, now 5-5, won both doubles matches when the teams faced off last month in the Madison County tournament, a meeting won 3-2 by the Argylls.
In the semifinals of the county tournament, Gilman — and the Argylls — suffered his only loss of the season against Jacob Erwin of eventual champion Lapel. He and his teammates are hoping that loss serves as motivation as M-G closes in on its bigger goals.
“I’ve kind of used that loss as fuel to put it to whoever I’m playing,” Gilman said.
“(Madison) County is a big one, but it’s probably third down the chain of what we’re looking for,” Pitt said. “The good thing about this group is I’ve had teams where I’ve had big goals for the season and the kids didn’t have those same goals. These are goals that were set by the kids.”
M-G still needs wins over Elwood and Alexandria in the final weeks to clinch the outright title.
Both teams will be at home for their next matches as the Eagles host Lapel on Thursday while the Argylls will entertain Blackhawk Christian, Bluffton and Northwestern for Saturday’s Madison-Grant Invitational.