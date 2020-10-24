ELWOOD -- You could count the amount of time Madison-Grant trailed Carroll in seconds better than minutes in the opening round of the Class 2A volleyball regional at Elwood on Saturday morning.
The Argylls took apart the Cougars 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 to advance to Saturday night’s title game against defending state runner-up Wapahani.
“I didn’t see that coming,” admitted Carroll coach Denny Crum as he congratulated Madison-Grant coach Kayla Jump after the contest.
In what could have been the Argylls' finest performance of the season, they made few mistakes and had an answer for everything the Cougars attempted.
“You never know how a team is going to come out at the start,” said Jump. “But I thought we were ready to play.”
In the opening set, Madison-Grant never trailed by more than two, and the only times it trailed at all were at 5-4, 6-4, 7-5 and 7-6. From 7-6, Alexis Baney had a kill to make it 7-7. The Argylls scored the next five points, all on the serve of Emma Brummet. Grace Holmberg had a kill and Gabrielle Rudy a tip in that stretch.
From 16-11, Brummet had a kill and then Katie Garringer had a pair of aces. From there, Holmberg had a pair of kills, and Baney closed out the set with a tip and a block.
The final time the Argylls trailed was 1-0 in the second set on an ace by Carroll’s Grace Ayers. M-G scored the next three points, two on Garringer kills. When Rudy got the serve at 4-2, she delivered three straight aces. Garringer had a block and Azmae Turner two kills, and it was 14-5. The Cougars did score four straight points late in the set, but that only made it 21-11, and the Argylls finished it off.
Madison-Grant completed the impressive performance with an early 4-0 burst in the third set. With defensive specialist Daya Green serving, Turner had a pair of blocks and Garringer a kill, and it was 4-0.
The Argylls applied what amounted to a knockout blow on Brummet’s serve, going from 11-6 to 18-6. Two of those points came on aces and two on kills by Holmberg. Again it was Turner providing the closing spurt as a kill and a block gave M-G two of the final three points.
The Cougars had six kills in the first set but only six more in the final two sets combined.
“We worked a lot on our blocks,” said Jump. “That made it easier on our defense, but our defense picked up a lot of balls as well.”
So the Argylls face Wapahani as the Raiders turned back Southern Wells in four sets in the other semifinal contest. Madison-Grant lost to Wapahani in five sets during the season.
“We were running a different lineup then,” said Jump. “We’re a different team, and they are a different team.”
Wapahani is playing without its lone senior, Mallory Summers, who played against the Argylls during the season.
