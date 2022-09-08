FAIRMOUNT — Since last Tuesday’s 3-1 upset loss to Central Indiana Conference rival Eastbrook, Madison-Grant coach Kayla Jump looked to her two seniors — and the only returning players with varsity experience, Daya Greene and Lexi Baney — to take charge, show leadership and get the Argylls back on track.
The defending Sectional 39 champs and Madison County runners-up emerged from Thursday’s pool play looking very much in sync and have taken their coach’s marching orders to heart.
Baney recorded 18 total kills, and Greene led a strong defensive effort in M-G’s two-set wins over Elwood and Alexandria to claim the top seed from Pool C of the Madison County tournament.
The Argylls have won six matches in a row since the Eastbrook loss and will face Anderson Prep in a quarterfinal match Saturday in bracket play at Elwood. They are in the position they want to be in as they look to advance to the tournament final for a third straight year.
“I think that we played fairly nice,” Jump said. “We knew that Alexandria didn’t play well against Elwood in that first set, but we knew they would come out and play better against us. That’s just how this operation works.”
Neither Argylls match was ever in question.
Baney’s kill tied the second set at 4-4 before the Argylls went on a 6-1 run to take control. The run could have gone longer, but an apparent Baney kill was ruled to have not touched the floor. The Tigers kept the ball in play, and when Baney got another swing at it, she hit the ball long.
She did not miss on the following point, however, battering the ball into the court with emphasis.
That’s another team philosophy. Once a mistake has been made, take another swing.
“We talk a lot about if I make a mistake, bring it back to me,” Jump said. “She’s about that mentality. That’s how she goes about things. If it doesn’t get done on that first one, the next one she wants to do it.”
“I was like, ‘Set me the ball now,and we’ll see what happens,’” Baney said.
Baney said she took that loss to Eastbrook personally.
“That loss really meant a lot because we hadn’t lost to them in like 15 years,” she said. “It’s really sad when the other team outworks you when you know you have a lot of potential, and I know that night I couldn’t sleep.”
The Tigers were led in the final match by Addy Warren and Ashlynn Duckworth with three kills each, and Elli Closser handed out eight assists. Alexandria will open with an 11:15 a.m. quarterfinal match Saturday against four-time champion Pendleton Heights, which easily defeated Frankton and Liberty Christian in Pool A.
The Argylls took care of business in the first match of the night, downing Elwood 25-9, 25-7 behind seven kills and two blocks from Baney. She had five kills in the second set while Ella Brummet and Maegan Wilson had four kills each and Maddy Moore added 11 assists, three kills and a block. The Panthers were led by two kills each from Madison Parkhurst and Trinity Bryan, and Savannah Garcia had four assists.
In Match 2, the Tigers shook off a sluggish start to defeat Elwood 25-21, 25-8. Aubrey Baer led the Alexandria attack with nine kills, Warren added five kills and an ace, libero Kaydan Jones had four aces and Megan Sayre had 20 assists. Raeghan Wisehart had two kills and five aces, Kennedy Heim had four kills and Garcia added 12 assists and three aces for the Panthers.
Elwood led the first set until a service run from Alexandria’s Adrianna Miron helped the Tigers pull away.
Elwood will open bracket play Saturday with the 9 a.m. match against Liberty Christian, the third-place team from Pool A at Pendleton Heights. The winner will face Lapel, the winner of Pool B at 10:15 a.m.