FAIRMOUNT — Both slumps and hot streaks come and go without warning, without cause and with no explanation.
The Madison-Grant boys basketball team is currently suffering in the depths of the former.
While M-G could not buy a basket, it seemed Bluffton could not miss as the Tigers handed the Argylls their second lopsided loss in as many nights, 61-44 on Saturday night.
M-G (8-8) fell to Oak Hill on Friday night 58-35, and while the margin was closer Saturday, the struggles were mighty.
“It’s not going to last forever,” Argylls coach Brian Trout said. “The last thing we can do is continue to get frustrated and give up because then we are done.”
The Argylls shot a woeful 10-of-45 on field goals in Friday’s loss, and Saturday was not much batter, just 15-of-46 against Bluffton (11-5) for a combined 27 percent shooting over the weekend.
The slump is sparing no one. Leading scorers Kaden Howell, Grant Brown and Lance Wilson are struggling equally.
“We had a really good week of practice, so I was very surprised at how we played last night,” Trout said. “I knew tonight would be a struggle after last night, the way we played. It’s hard to turn it all around in one night.”
After a Howell layup tied the game at 2-2, the Tigers, who shot 26-of-40 from the field, made five of their next six shots for a 12-2 lead. Lance Wilson followed a 3-point basket for M-G, but that seven-point deficit was as close as they got the rest of the way.
Bluffton utilized 6-foot-5 Tanner Cooley on the interior for 12 points, but the Tigers were led by Hayden Nern, who tallied 22 points to lead all scorers. Cooley also grabbed eight rebounds as Bluffton dominated the glass by a 34-14 margin.
“When you struggle that bad offensively, it’s hard to stay in the game defensively,” Trout said.
Sensing frustration from his key players, Trout played many of his reserves for extended stretches of the second half when the lead ballooned to over 20 by late in the third quarter. And he was rewarded by some productivity.
Sixth-man Seth Lugar led the Argylls with 12 points while Eli Lutterman provided a defensive spark with four steals, all in the fourth quarter, and freshman Jace Howell scored five points in the final period.
“It gets to the point that they are getting too frustrated, and it’s better to get someone else a shot and see what they can do,” Trout said.
Junior Justin Moore scored 10 points for the Argylls while Howell was held to seven.
M-G will try to put this weekend behind it and get ready for a trip to Taylor next Saturday.
“The message is to keep your head up. Everybody goes through some tough times,” Trout said. “That’s where we’re at right now. We’ve got to support each other and work through it.
“The kids are frustrated. You can see it. They were better tonight but still not ourselves by a long shot. Bluffton played well.”
The junior varsity was forced to overtime by M-G freshman Jase Howell’s 3-point shot at the end of regulation, but Bluffton prevailed 56-55. Junior Zach Pretorius led the Argylls with 15 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.