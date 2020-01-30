FAIRMOUNT — Alexandria visited Central Indiana Conference and geographic rival Madison-Grant as both the Tigers and Argylls wrapped up their regular season Thursday evening.
Both coaches will head into their respective sectionals with markedly different feelings about the way the season finished.
Freshman Daya Greene scored a career-high 14 points, leading four Argylls in double figures, as M-G stopped Alex 51-43.
The win ended a three-year losing streak to the Tigers for Madison-Grant (6-16) and gave coach Brandon Bradley and his young team a chance, with a win against Eastbrook on Tuesday at sectional, to reach the seven-win mark for the first time since Danyelle Hutson and Maddi Evans roamed the court in 2018.
“We set the tone early defensively, then we figured out how to score in the third quarter a little bit,” Bradley said. “I’m just really proud of them tonight, the way they played.”
The Argylls took the lead at 8-7 on what became a recurring theme, with sophomore Gracey Fox scoring on a rebound basket.
They led the rest of the game.
Fox finished with 10 points and two of M-G’s 16 offensive rebounds.
“At halftime, we were down 19-15, and 17 of their points came off offensive rebounds,” Alex coach Greg Warren said. “Either we’re going to let them shoot until they make it or we end up fouling them. One-hundred percent my fault, we did not play smart tonight. We did not look past Madison-Grant. I can tell you that.”
Fox was instrumental in a fast start to the second half for the Argylls.
She scored the first two baskets of the third quarter, including one on another offensive rebound, before Greene hit from the wing and Fox scored again. A steal by Fox that followed led to a Zoey Barnett jumper off a Greene assist, and M-G had its biggest lead at 29-19.
Barnett finished with a double-double for M-G with 12 points and 10 rebounds, half coming on the offensive end. For the game, M-G edged Alex (10-13) on the glass 35-33, but 16-11 on the offensive end.
“We didn’t score on our offensive rebounds when we had the opportunity,” Warren said. “We were stagnant in our offense all night long, until late in the second half.”
Alex junior Reece VanBlair, who led all players with 18 points, helped spark a comeback that pulled the Tigers within three at 36-33 when she opened the fourth quarter with a driving layup.
Alex got as close as 42-40 on a Kirsten VanHorn steal and layup, but the Argylls connected on 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 8 from Greene, to hold off the Tigers comeback.
Sophomore Azmae Turner was the fourth Argyll in double figures with 12 points and added three blocks defensively.
Sophomore Jada Stansberry added 10 for Alex, who will open Sectional 40 play Tuesday at Lapel against Monroe Central.
The Argylls will play the host Eastbrook Panthers, also Tuesday evening.
Alex won the junior varsity game 30-16 behind 11 points from freshman Faith Beeman. Freshman Taylah White paced the Argylls with four points.
