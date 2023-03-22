FAIRMOUNT — Coming off a trip to semistate, the Madison-Grant softball team begins the season ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A, a lofty perch for the Argylls.
With several players in new positions, coach Travis Havens knows his team is not yet as good as it can be, and the Argylls admittedly did not play their best in a season-opening 10-5 home loss to Western at windy, chilly and rainy Jay Dunlap Field.
That is not to say there was nothing to be happy about, even in defeat.
“We made probably too many mistakes to win the game,” Havens said. “But we did some nice things, actually.”
One of those would be the pitching of seniors Elizabeth Lee and Katie Duncan. Despite the final score, both were effective, allowing just seven hits. But they were victimized by five M-G errors which led to eight unearned runs, four coming during a devastating five-run second inning against the starter Lee, who pitched the first three innings.
The Panthers loaded the bases on a walk, a bloop single to left and a throwing error by third baseman Maegan Wilson. Lee bounced back to induce leadoff batter Maisy Harlow to ground to shortstop Daya Greene, who forced the runner at the plate, and followed with a strikeout of Chloe Hunt.
After intentionally walking freshman phenom Brynley Erb to reload the bases, Chloe Linn lined a two-run single to left and Kylie Miller hammered a two-run double to right on consecutive Lee offerings for a 6-0 lead.
“Our pitching wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t that bad,” Havens said. “It was good enough to possibly win if we just play a little better defense.”
Lee responded with a perfect third inning, and the Argylls picked up their first run of the season in the bottom of the frame when Wilson legged out a triple to right and scored on Greene’s sacrifice fly to center.
But that was all the damage M-G could do against Western starter Miller. She came back with a scoreless fourth before giving way to Linn in the fifth.
The Panthers (2-0) played add-on in the top of the fourth. Harlow led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a grounder by Hunt. Erb reached on an error and, one out later, Miller launched a two-run home run to right field for a commanding 9-1 lead.
Although Linn pitched around a pair of M-G baserunners in the fifth, she couldn’t keep the Argylls off the scoreboard in the sixth or seventh innings.
Duncan and Lee started the sixth with singles and, after a wild pitch, Wilson drove home courtesy runner McKenna Craig with a grounder to shortstop. Lee then scored on a wild pitch to further cut into the Panthers’ lead.
After Western added yet another unearned run in the top of the seventh, the Argylls put together their best rally of the night.
Johnna Hiatt lined a 3-0 pitch to the left-field fence for a leadoff double. One out later, Demie Havens homered off the left-field foul pole for a two-run shot. Duncan followed with a walk, leading the Panthers to bring Miller back in to the circle.
She got the second out when Lee grounded into a fielder’s choice and, after Wilson drew a walk, got the third when she fanned Craig as a pinch-hitter, Miller’s fifth punchout of the night.
“Once we created a plan based on the pitcher’s strength, trying to take certain things away, we felt like she had to come to us and we started hitting the ball,” Coach Havens said. “Our kids understood the plan. It was effective.”
With inclement weather predicted, Thursday’s second game of the season against South Adams is in doubt. With spring break ahead next week, it was important for the Argylls to get at least one game in this week, regardless of the outcome.
“This year is different for us. Spring break is a week later, so we tried to get a couple games and a scrimmage in before spring break,” he said. “We’ve never done that before. Anytime we can get outside — we scheduled a tough competitor for a reason. We can learn a lot from what we did tonight.
“New kids, new team, we’re probably looking at 10 games before we feel good about what’s going on and kids are comfortable in their new roles. We’re not discouraged.”