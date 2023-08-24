ELWOOD — As the last point fell in his favor, Clayton Hull made Madison-Grant boys tennis history with his 6-3, 6-2 win over Frankton’s Aaron Hartley in the No. 3 singles match. With the win, he became the program’s all-time leader in wins with 61, snapping a tie he held with 2012 graduate Conner Hunt.
“Ever since my freshman year when I had 16 wins, everyone said if I keep winning I’m on pace to break the record,” Hull said. “I’ve been chasing that and to finally actually have it, it feels great.”
Now he has his sights set on making some team history as well.
His victory completed a 4-1 Argylls win over the Eagles in the Madison County boys tennis tournament semifinals, and Madison-Grant will seek its first championship Friday when it hosts Pendleton Heights.
“We’re just going to come out and give it our all,” Hull said. “It’ll be nice to add to the collection.”
The Arabians ended Lapel’s nine-year reign as county champions with a 4-1 win Thursday and will play in the finals for the third straight year, chasing their first championship since 2013.
Hull’s match was the last to be completed, giving his teammates an opportunity to celebrate his individual accomplishment on the court.
“I’ve been playing with most of these guys for three or four years, and I’ve known them since we were really young,” Hull said. “To have them there to celebrate was really great.”
“It’s been great to see (Hull) progress from (middle school) to now,” M-G coach Tony Pitt said. “We’ve had a nice program for the last number of years, and it really started with Conner, who probably could have been our No. 1 when he was in sixth grade.”
His win completed a singles sweep by the Argylls as Luke Gilman defeated Sam Barr at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-3 and Christopher Fox knocked off Max Barr 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 2 singles matches.
Both matches were closer than the scores indicated.
“They’re no strangers to us. We played them three times last year and at different tournaments this summer,” Pitt said. “We knew we’d get their best, and they have everyone back from last year as well. I’m very pleased at the way we played today.”
The first point went to the Argylls as Dalton Gibson and Brogan Brunt breezed to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Eli Birch and Braxton Mort at No. 2 doubles for an early 1-0 lead.
Frankton’s lone point came at No. 1 doubles as Jackson Alexander and Jon Hobbs prevailed through the heat and a tight three-set match with a 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 10-5 win over Ben Pax and Ty Evans.
The Arabians will visit Madison-Grant (7-0) — the first home match of the season for the Argylls — on Friday at 5 p.m.