FAIRMOUNT — If you asked Johnna Hiatt about her batting performance before the sixth inning against Frankton on Thursday, she would tell you it wasn’t her best.
The sophomore hit a ground ball into a double play in the bottom of the first before bouncing back with a leadoff double in the bottom of the third but followed it with two strikeouts in her third and fourth at-bats (one looking and one swinging).
“Before (the sixth) I had a pretty bad at-bat,” Hiatt said. “I told myself, ‘I need to just clear my head.’ I know that I can hit the ball, and that’s what I did. I went up there and I looked for a pitch that I could drive, and I hit it.”
As the sophomore waited during a pitching timeout before her fourth at-bat, Argylls coach Travis Havens was planning on giving her a few quick words of support, but senior Katie Duncan stepped in front of him and talked to her teammate.
“She told me to get out of my head because whenever I overthink I do terrible in the box,” Hiatt said. “She told me to get out of my head and do my thing.”
The bases were loaded. The Argylls were down to their last out. The score was tied 10-10. The Central Indiana Conference championship was on the line.
Hiatt only needed one pitch for redemption.
On the first toss from junior Claire Duncan, Hiatt smacked a line drive to center field for a base-clearing double. Those were the winning runs in Madison-Grant’s 13-10 victory against Frankton for the CIC championship.
As if two different games were played, everything before the fifth inning paled in comparison to everything after. The Argylls (19-3, 7-0 CIC) put three runs on the board in the bottom of the third. Frankton responded with a run in the top of the fourth before Madison-Grant reestablished the three-run lead with a score in the bottom of the inning.
However, starting with the Eagles’ at-bat in the fifth, the game was on its head and a classic was born.
Sophomore Aubree Angelking hit a leadoff home run on a 1-2 count before sophomore Parker grabbed her own home run on the first pitch of her at-bat. They were the first two hits starting pitcher Katie Duncan gave up, with a fielding error allowing them to score in the fourth.
The Eagles (13-4, 7-1) tacked on five more runs with junior Jilly Hilderbrand’s single bringing in two and forcing Madison-Grant to sub in senior pitcher Elizabeth Lee. Duncan gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, all of which came in the fifth. On Lee’s second pitch, junior Jersey Marsh hit a three-run homer to give Frankton a four-run lead.
The Argylls bounced back in the bottom of the inning. Lee said the dugout was all about staying relaxed.
“Relax, it’s not a huge deal,” Lee said of the dugout conversation. “Just play how we know how to play. Hit the ball like we know how to hit the ball. Don’t give up on each other. Just have fun.”
Sophomore Carley Holiday led off with a double before sophomore Demie Havens made it to first on a fielding error that put Holiday at second. Senior Makennah Clouse’s double scored Holiday and Havens before three straight walks from Parker brought Clouse in as well. A single from Duncan and a double from Holiday gave the Argylls a two-run lead.
The Eagles came right back with an RBI single from senior Makena Alexander and junior Kinley LaPierre stealing home after an attempt to catch Alexander stealing at second was overthrown.
Enter the redemption moment from Hiatt that had Argyll fans on their feet.
With the lead, Madison-Grant needed three outs, but in a game like this, Frankton was not going to make it easy.
After a ground out, Lee walked junior Amaya Collins before Engelking got on base with a single. Lee recorded a strikeout while Collins advanced to third.
Duncan, who had already taken a moment to encourage a teammate in the game, called the infield into a huddle. Coach Havens said Duncan has seen a lot in her career and knew what she brought to the team at that moment.
“In a game like this, nerves are going to be through the roof. We have to calm ourselves,” Lee said. “(Duncan) is really good at doing that. She’s good at bringing us back down to earth, to just relax. Make the outs we know how to make, and that’s just a great thing she does.”
Lee’s first pitch: strike one, swinging.
Lee’s second pitch: strike two, swinging.
Lee’s third pitch: strike three swinging.
She walked off the mound throwing her glove and facemask in the air as her team swarmed her. Madison-Grant hoisted the home plate trophy as CIC champions.
“I can’t even describe (the feeling),” Lee said. “It was the first time I won CIC with my team. It’s great, senior year. Honestly, I think it’s the first time we’ve beat Frankton on our home field. So that’s another huge thing that I will never forget.”
Lee finished with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings while giving up five hits and three earned runs. Parker pitched 5 1/3 innings for Frankton, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits while striking out three batters before Claire Duncan finished the final two outs of the sixth inning, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out one batter.
With its final conference game done, Madison-Grant will host a tournament Saturday with two more nonconference games after that before the postseason. However, Coach Havens acknowledged it is possible for the Argylls to cross paths with Frankton again, as the teams would see each other in the regional if they both won their sectionals.
“Well, that’s a long ways down the road,” he said. “We’ve got a handful of teams in our sectional that, if we don’t play well, we could get knocked off. So, yes, I would hope to see Frankton because that means we won our sectional. Anytime you play Frankton, it’s going to be tough, but I’m just saying, if we have to play them again, that means we’re in the regional.”
For Lee, this team is going to state.
“We’re going to state, man, no doubt,” Lee said. “We’re going to state. We’re on a roll. No one’s stopping us. Keep the same energy, we’re good.”
Frankton will face Warren Central on Saturday at 9 a.m.