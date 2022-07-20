FAIRMOUNT — For the second straight year, Madison-Grant will have a new coach guiding the girls basketball program -- new both to the Argylls as well as to the responsibilities as a varsity head coach.
Jace Martin was officially approved last week to take the reins for the Argylls, the first head coaching job for the 2013 Oak Hill graduate. He takes over after Drew Mosson left following one season.
“I’m very excited. It’s been a few years coming, but Madison-Grant has been awesome, very patient and I’m very grateful that they gave me the opportunity,” Martin said. “Everything I’ve seen so far, the girls work really hard and they’re great kids.”
Mosson departed after leading the Argylls to a 12-11 record, the program’s first winning season since 2017 when M-G finished 17-8 and won a sectional championship.
Martin studied Bible and intercultural studies at Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Missouri, where he played basketball for one season. He spent two years as an assistant coach in Colorado before leading the Madison-Grant boys seventh-grade team last year. Also a photographer and journalist with the News-Herald in Grant County in recent years, Martin said his familiarity with the Madison-Grant program and students has helped make for a smooth transition.
“I got to watch all of them play and all of them closely,” he said. “It’s a small enough school where I’ve coached at least one of their brothers and several cousins, so that has been really helpful.”
One area Martin is focusing on early in his tenure is improving the confidence of his players. He inherits a team on which two players — Azmae Turner (12.3 points per game) and Daya Greene (11.5) — accounted for over 50% of the team’s overall scoring output. Especially with Turner gone to graduation, other players will need to step up and take shots.
“The goal, not just in the summer but year-round, is to build confidence,” Martin said. “Whether that’s confidence as basketball players or as people in general, that’s been the goal this summer. Build them up and help them improve, so they can feel their own confidence.”
That increase in individual confidence will be important for Martin’s philosophy as a coach to be successful. He plans to install a structured offense but will rely on the players to make key decisions at big moments, and they will need to know he trusts them to make those calls.
“On both offense and defense, we offer a lot of fluidity and allow the girls to do what they think is right within the structure of what we teach them,” Martin said. “It’s a key intersection there between confidence and decision making.”
He believes it all starts at the younger levels of play.
As he takes over, he wants kids in the feeder system — which has suffered with numbers due to COVID -- to enjoy themselves while learning the game of basketball. Without that, there is no reason to believe a young girl will stick with the program.
“That’s something I’m excited to get started,” Martin said. “There is a growing movement that is trying to return focus on making sports fun for kids for as long as possible. The idea is, we don’t want a lack of fun in sports to be the reason a kid stops playing. We want them to play for as long as their abilities allow them.”