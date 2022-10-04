MARION — Playing with a high level of confidence, Madison-Grant’s boys tennis team continues to venture where it’s never been before.
Less than a week after winning their first sectional without dropping a point, the Argylls posted their third straight postseason 5-0 win — this time over Central Indiana Conference rival Frankton — and advanced to Wednesday’s regional championship match against Delta.
The Argylls improved to 21-4 and will meet Delaware County’s version of the Eagles, a tennis program that has won 30 consecutive sectional championships and a total of 24 regional championships.
M-G is seeking its first regional championship and is in no mood to back down as it heads to Wednesday’s regional final.
“I anticipate the kids coming out ready to play and not being intimidated,” M-G coach Tony Pitt said. “We’ve already preached this before, and we’re going to preach it a lot tomorrow, but we’re not playing the name on the front of the jersey. We’re not playing the team that just won its 30th straight sectional. We’re just playing another team.”
“I’m approaching it full of confidence,” Argylls sophomore Luke Gilman said. “After coming this far, especially not losing a match yet, it really gives everybody confidence to go in there and know that we’re one of those teams.”
Coming off a pair of 5-0 wins in sectional over Mississinewa and Marion, the confidence in themselves was already up heading into Tuesday but jumped more as the Argylls jumped out to fast starts in every match and never gave Frankton room to breathe.
At No. 1 doubles, M-G’s Ben Pax and Brogan Brunt breezed to a 6-0 first set win while Gilman took the first set in his No. 1 singles match 6-1, and the Eagles were immediately on their heels.
The Eagles’ shoulders began to slump a bit when sophomore Aaron Hartley — last week’s sectional hero — battled back from down 5-0 in his No. 3 singles match to within 5-4 but could not finish. Clayton Hull went on to win the last seven games of the match for a 6-4, 6-0 victory.
“You have to learn to compete when you’re winning and when you’re losing,” Frankton coach Mark Hartley said. “I have to give him credit. He fought his way back.”
With Christopher Fox taking the No. 2 singles first set 6-4 and Soren Price and Davin Barton holding on for a 7-5 first set victory at No. 2 doubles, the Argylls were up a set in every match and well on their way.
“When I am on a switchover, I always look at everyone’s scores to see how they’re doing,” Gilman said. “When I see everyone up a set or winning, it just gives me even more confidence.”
M-G had little trouble in the second set of the matches with Gilman finishing off Max Barr 6-1, 6-1 and Fox rolling to a 6-4, 6-1 win over Sam Barr. The Argylls won the second set in both doubles matches by a 6-3 score.
“We figured it would be a close match,” Pitt said. “We started a little flat, to be honest, with the exception of 1 doubles and 3 singles started out 5-0. As the match went on, we picked it up and competed really well.”
Frankton’s season ends at 14-7 after its third loss to M-G. Despite the defeat, coach Hartley knows his entire roster will return next year and will bring with it the valuable experience of having won a sectional championship, the school’s first since 1995.
“It’s huge. We’ve never had this experience, and it’s uncharted territory,” he said. “You could tell they were pretty tight, pretty nervous early on, but I think they loosened up as the matches went on. Madison-Grant came out the way they’re supposed. They were loose and confident.”
The Argylls turn their attention to Delta, which dropped just 10 games in a 5-0 win over Jay County in the other semifinal.
As has been the case the last two weeks, they will be a confident bunch when they take the courts Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m.
“I’m not terribly worried about the intimidation factor with the kids we have,” Pitt said. “They don’t let a lot of things faze them. They’re fighters, and they’re very confident, and I like that.”