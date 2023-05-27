KOKOMO — One thing baseball coaches love to see is offensive production from the bottom of their lineup.
Madison-Grant coach Curt Haisley has had plenty to smile about this week.
Hitting out of the seventh spot in the lineup, junior Gavin Kelich continued his hot hitting during sectional week with a pair of RBI on Saturday afternoon to lead the Argylls to a 5-2 win over Taylor and into Monday’s Sectional 39 championship game.
Madison-Grant (17-12) will return to CFD Investments Stadium at 1 p.m. to take on host Eastern in a matchup of the last two champions of this sectional. M-G took the title in 2021 while Eastern is the defending champion.
Eastern defeated Alexandria 9-5 in the second semifinal.
Kelich, who drove in three runs in Wednesday’s first-round win over Elwood, delivered in his first two opportunities Saturday.
In the second inning, Luke Gilman doubled with two outs for the first Argylls baserunner, and Kelich hit the next pitch over the third-base bag for an RBI single and the game’s first run.
In the fourth, Andrew Richards led off with a single and was sacrificed to second before Gilman singled him to third. Richards scored on a balk before Kelich delivered Gilman home again with a single to left for a 3-0 M-G lead.
“I love the way Gavin Kelich is swinging it right now,” Haisley said. “I don’t know if something is clicking for him or if he’s just getting hot at the right time.”
While he possesses the speed to hit near the top of the lineup, Kelich feels most comfortable in the No. 7 slot where he hits now. He knows the opposition does not fear that part of the order, making it even more satisfying to deliver as he has done all week.
“I’m perfectly fine being where I’m at, putting the ball in play, getting RBI and helping the team out” Kelich said. “We definitely take a lot of pride in that. Everyone is thinking that the bottom of the lineup, there’s not much going on there, and it’s usually the top of the lineup.”
The heart of the Argylls order made it 4-0 in the fifth when Braiden Ross delivered a two-out, run-scoring double as Richards crossed the plate.
Meanwhile, sophomore Xavier Yeagy was doing his part on the mound for M-G. He allowed just two hits — both singles to Kien Sullivan — struck out seven and did not walk a batter until he issued a pair in the fifth.
With the championship game looming, Haisley relieved Yeagy with Ross in the sixth and Monday’s expected starter, Maddox Beckley, in the seventh. Ross walked a pair and surrendered a run but also struck out three batters, while Beckley gave up a run on two hits in the seventh.
Haisley knew it was important for both — who haven’t pitched in a week — to get on the mound prior to Monday’s game.
“Getting them a taste of the environment, a feel for the mound and the settings around them as well, we should be good to go there,” he said.
The bottom of the Argylls' order rallied for an insurance run in the sixth with two out as Maverick Miller and Jase Howell singled before leadoff-hitter Yeagy brought in Miller with a single to left.
Gilman, Kelich, Miller and Howell were a combined 6-for-9 with two RBI and three runs.
“Our bottom of the lineup is strong,” Kelich said. “Three in a row, we’re pretty strong.”