Madison-Grant 14, Anderson 3 (5)
The Argylls exploded for seven runs in the second inning and four more in the third and rolled over Anderson in a game shortened to five innings due to run rule.
Katie Duncan did damage at the plate and in the circle for M-G (6-1), which claimed fifth place with the win. She pitched all five innings, allowing three unearned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six batters. Offensively, she was 3-for-3 with four RBI.
Carley Holliday homered for the Argylls while Elizabeth Lee doubled twice and scored three times. Maddy Moore also drove in three runs for M-G.
Arwen Stump had a pair of hits and a stolen base for Anderson (2-2) while Katlynn Weir had the only RBI for the Indians.
Alexandria 23, Liberty Christian 9
Facing a third Madison County tournament loss in a row, Alexandria rallied for 11 runs in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh to upend Liberty Christian and salvage seventh place in the Madison County Softball Tournament.
Kendall Parker was 5-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored while Ashlynn Duckworth doubled, tripled and drove in five runs to lead a 20-hit Alexandria (1-4) attack. Natalee Morrow and Jacklynn Hosier each tallied four hits while Kaylin Flowers joined Duckworth with three knocks each.
The Lions were paced by three RBI from Sydney Graham, two hits and two RBI from Rileigh Graham and a 3-for-4 day from Mady Rees. But six Lions' errors paved the way for 10 unearned runs against Liberty Christian (1-4).