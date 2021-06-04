FAIRMOUNT — The reward for Madison-Grant’s first baseball sectional championship since 2012 is a regional date with top-ranked Wapahani.
But anyone who continues to underestimate the Argylls’ chances should have learned their lesson by now.
M-G, who won a total of 25 games — against 93 losses — over the previous five seasons, enters Saturday’s regional game at Lafayette Central Catholic with a 21-7 mark after earning the Sectional 39 championship with a 3-0 win over the host Eastern Comets on Monday. The Raiders, who celebrated their 17th all-time sectional title after a walk-off 4-2 win over Monroe Central at Lapel, have not lost since April 10 and have posted a 28-1 mark.
The season for the Argylls, which includes the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament championship — which required wins over both of Madison County’s Class 4A schools, Pendleton Heights and Anderson — has been a breakthrough for the program. They are hoping the next step is the first regional title in the program’s history.
M-G allowed just four total runs in powering past Blackford, Tipton and Eastern this postseason. The pitching of senior Nick Evans and freshman Teagan Yeagy has been a strength all season, and that was born out in sectional.
Evans — who is expected to get the start against the Raiders -- is 9-1 this season with a 3.04 earned run average and has struck out 98 batters in 62 innings. Yeagy is 5-3 with a 2.11 ERA with 40 punchouts in 42 2/3 innings. Yeagy’s season includes a two-hit complete game effort in the sectional semifinal against Tipton before Evans blanked the Comets.
The lineup they’ll face includes 25 total home runs, a team batting average of .364 and is averaging better than nine runs. Sectional hero Gavin Noble is hitting an even .400 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI, including the walk-off three-run homer to beat Monroe Central and advance to Lafayette. Sophomore Gavin Lash is hitting .482 with three homers while Caleb Henderson and Nolan Dudley are hitting .420 and .418 respectively, including three home runs for Dudley. Junior Luke Willmann is a .373 hitter with four home runs and leads the Raiders with 14 RBI.
Wapahani did not get this far on hitting alone, and it boasts a team ERA of 1.23 with a trio of senior arms joined by Lash doing most of the heavy lifting.
Gage Gadbury leads Wapahani with 49 innings pitched with 70 strikeouts and has an ERA of 1.71. Noble (36 1/3 IP, 1.16 ERA, 57 K) and Dudley (24 2/3 IP, 1.99 ERA, 32 K) as well as Lash (37 2/3 IP, 0.93 ERA, 41 K) provide head coach Brian Dudley a wealth of talented arms to choose from.
With just seven total homers, the Argylls rely on balance, baserunning and fundamentals to score on offense rather than power.
Junior shortstop Chad Harbert (.410, 2 HR, 23 RBI) came up big in sectional, driving in the go-ahead runs in two of the three games. Evans (.383, 10 2B, 23 RBI), Cole Hasty (.382), Justin Moore (.340, 15 RBI), Mason Richards (.329, HR, 27 RBI) and Yeagy (.333) have been consistent run producers up and down the lineup, aided by players like Brayden Shoemaker, who leads the team with five sacrifice bunts — including three during sectional.
Yeagy, Harbert, Hasty and Seth Lugar lead the running game, each stealing 10 or more bases this season.
First pitch from LCC is scheduled for 11 a.m. with Delphi and Rochester scheduled to play in the second semifinal. The winners will play in the championship game at 8 p.m.
