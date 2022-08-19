FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant has not had a winning season since 2011, but with a veteran-loaded squad and a home run threat in Tanner Brooks, the Argylls have a puncher’s chance of getting above .500.
The Argylls did reach the break-even point in their eighth game a year ago, but titans Eastbrook and South Adams brought M-G back to earth, and it had to settle for a 4-6 mark.
“We played a lot of underclassmen, and they gained experience, and that opened their eyes as to how fast and physical the game is,” M-G coach Brady Turner said.
Turner said a myriad of things hurt his team last year, including special teams on the field and COVID off it. The Argylls had players miss time, and they saw rival Alexandria pull out of a winnable game for the Argylls (Carroll replaced M-G and won handily).
Brooks proved he is capable of scoring any time he touches the ball. He racked up 1,252 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior, including 302 yards against Frankton, and capped off his school year by qualifying for the state finals in the 200-meter dash.
“He’s a really vital part of our team,” Turner said of Brooks, who also plays middle linebacker. “He eats, breathes and sleeps football. He knows what he’s doing out there, and we’re going to look to him to be our leader.”
Less certain is who is going to hand the ball off to Brooks. For the second year running, junior Hunter Rutledge and sophomore Xavier Yeagy are dueling for the quarterback job.
Yeagy inherited the position after Rutledge got hurt in the preseason last year, and Yeagy “did pretty well,” Turner said.
Also in the backfield are junior Maverick Miller and sophomore Andy Stanley, with senior Kia Helbey the fullback.
The wideouts are senior Payton Southerland and junior Maverick Griffin, and junior Cody Bowland will line up at tight end.
Seniors Andrew Richards (center) and Sam Thompson (guard) anchor the offensive line, joined by junior guard Hudson Cunningham and sophomore tackles Boston Caudill and Dalton Snead.
Thompson, Helbey and Caudill also flip to the defensive side, along with senior John Pyle.
Flanking Brooks at linebacker are Bowland and sophomore Cole Stitt, and the secondary includes Stanley and junior Clayton Campbell at corners and sophomore Zander Gillespie (five interceptions last year) at safety.
“We had a great summer,” Turner said. “A lot of the kids got better. They’ve gotten a lot bigger, stronger and faster, and I’m really pleased with our turnout.”
M-G still must deal with sectional champions Mississinewa and Eastbrook, along with another Central Indiana Conference power in Oak Hill. But if the Argylls can go 6-1 or better against their other CIC rivals as well as their first two foes (Tri-Central on Friday and at Southern Wells) and a sectional opponent, a winning mark will be theirs.
“Obviously, we want to be above .500,” Turner said. “We also want to improve our (20.6) scoring average, and we want to decrease our average points given up (30.1) and our turnovers, and we want to win the special teams.”