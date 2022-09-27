FRANKTON — All year, Madison-Grant volleyball coach Kayla Jump had a simple message for anyone who would doubt her team this season.
“At the beginning of the year, everyone would ask what I thought of this team this year, and I always said, ‘Don’t count us out,’” she said.
Not only are they not out, they are very much back in the picture for another Central Indiana Conference title after knocking off Frankton in four sets Tuesday, spoiling senior night for seven Eagles.
Frankton entered the match unbeaten in conference play, but now the teams are tied atop the CIC much like a season ago when the championship was shared three ways along with Alexandria.
M-G senior Alexis Baney — battling injury and feeling ill early — led the charge with 21 kills, two blocks and two aces on a night when the Argylls’ defense had to be strong against a powerful Frankton attack.
“In the first set, she did not feel well,” Jump said. “We thought her sugar was an issue, and she was very frustrated with herself. When she was out for a rotation in the second set, we got her some rest. … She did really well. She had a lot of kills when we were in system.”
For the most part, the team that started each set well, finished that frame on top. In the opener, it was M-G jumping out to a 7-3 lead and, although the Eagles tied things up at 18-18 on an Adayna Key kill, a pair of Baney kills down the stretch helped the Argylls take a 1-0 lead.
Frankton’s Emma Sperry opened the second set with a five-point service run — including two aces — and the Eagles never looked back in tying the match at 1-1. Frankton star junior Holli Klettheimer had five of her team-high 16 kills in the second frame while Key added two kills and a block.
The Argylls jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the third on a Baney ace and led by as many as six at 15-9. A Sydney Duncan kill started a Frankton comeback as the Eagles took the lead at 18-17 on a Sperry kill. There were three lead changes in the set before Baney clinched a 2-1 lead with a kill on set point.
The fourth set bucked that trend as Sperry again served up an early run with three aces on the first four points for a 4-0 lead, a run that ended on a Demie Havens kill.
But Frankton kept the pressure on as Sperry’s sixth ace of the match gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the set at 15-8.
After an Argylls’ timeout, they started the road back.
After an Eagles’ serve error, a pair of Baney kills and a Maegan Wilson ace brought the Argylls back within17-16.
Klettheimer gave Frankton a 23-21 lead with her final kill of the night, but it was also the last Eagles’ point of the match.
After an Argylls’ timeout, a Baney kill and a Johnna Hiatt ace tied the match at 23-23 before a hitting error by the Eagles gave M-G a match point. Frankton called timeout, but another error gave the set and the match to Madison-Grant (18-5) as the Argylls improved to 4-1 in the CIC.
Frankton dropped to 23-5 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
Sperry finished with 13 kills and 20 assists to go with six aces while Key added 10 kills and a block and Mackenzie Long had 20 assists and two aces for the Eagles.
Havens had six kills and Wilson added five kills and four aces for the Argylls while Maddy Moore handed out 30 assists.
Before resuming their CIC schedule Thursday at Oak Hill, the Eagles will host Tipton on Wednesday while the Argylls will host Alexandria in their annual Saturday night primetime rivalry matchup.