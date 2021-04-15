FAIRMOUNT — Memorial Field will look different Saturday night than it had for any of the previous 19 championship games of the Nick Muller Memorial Tournament.
That’s because Madison-Grant has made it to the title game for the first time.
The Argylls rode the right arm of freshman Teagan Yeagy and masterfully played small ball in their fourth turn at the plate, and stunned Pendleton Heights — a program with nine Muller titles — 3-2 on a cool early Thursday evening.
Yeagy went the distance and struck out seven Arabians, and M-G (4-1) came through with its three runs in the fourth to earn a spot against Anderson in the final.
“It’s pretty exciting “ M-G coach Scott Haley said. “The kids played well and they worked hard in the fall and the winter to get where they’re at.”
The 45-degree chill perhaps played a part in the Argylls managing just five hits and PH six, and each side committing three errors. Accordingly, all five runs by the teams were unearned.
The most noteworthy error occurred when Nick Evans led off the Argylls’ fourth with a grounder to shortstop. The throw to first was low and Evans was aboard.
Mason Richards, the next batter, beat out another infield knock. That was the first hit allowed by PH starter Matthew Roark.
Chad Harbert bunted his way on base, and the bases were full with nobody out for sophomore Maddox Beckley.
Beckley made it three singles in a row for M-G, this one through the gap between first and second. Both Evans and Seth Lugar (running for Richards) raced home, and the Argylls were ahead 2-1.
Freshman designated hitter Brayden Ross lifted a fly to left for the first out, but that brought Harbert plate-ward for what would be the deciding run.
PH (4-5) scored in the third on an infield error with Evan MacMillan batting and Mitchell Cobb coming home, and made it 3-2 in the fifth when Sam Conner hit a ground ball to third and Hunter Eikenberry crossed the plate after Harbert hesitated throwing home and instead threw to first.
Yeagy hurled 90 pitches (29 balls) and consistently found the corners of the plate with a good variety, and he generally kept the ball low. Five Arabians were caught looking at third strikes and just five balls were hit out of the infield.
“Teagan, our freshman pitcher, pitched a great game,” Haley said. “We made a couple of errors behind him which cost him both his runs and probably 25 to 30 extra pitches, but our guys still battled and they made the plays when they had to.”
Roark also went the route and threw just 66 pitches, but he didn’t get the support Yeagy received on the other side. Seven Arabians were left on base (two at third) and MacMillan, who had two hits, was picked off first in the opening inning and was caught stealing at second to end the game.
M-G knocked off reigning Muller champion PH (from 2019) and will be riding a three-game win streak into Saturday’s final. And the Argylls did it by being more aggressive.
“That’s what we’ve been harping on throughout the whole fall and winter; we need to make more contact,” Haley said. “We had been striking out a lot the last couple of years and we just told them that we need to get a two-strike approach and put the ball in play and make our opponents make a play, and that’s what we did tonight.”
PH meets Frankton in the third-place game Saturday at 4 p.m.
