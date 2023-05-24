KOKOMO — After being outscored by 31 runs in their first two meetings against Central Indiana Conference rival Madison-Grant, very few gave the Elwood baseball team much of a chance in the Sectional 39 first-round meeting late Wednesday at CFB Investment Stadium in Kokomo.
But for a late-innings rally from the Argylls, the defiant faith from the Panthers fans would have been completely justified.
M-G junior Braiden Ross drove in two runs with an early double and ignited a key rally late with a second two-bagger as the Argylls avoided a stunning upset with an 8-5 win over Elwood.
“Whatever (coach Grant Sailors) and his coaching staff has done, that is not the same team we saw however long — two months ago -- whatever,” M-G coach Curt Haisley said. “All phases of the game, that’s a solid baseball team right there.”
The Argylls will face Taylor (8-14) in Saturday’s first semifinal after the Titans edged Tipton 3-2 in the first game Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be followed by the second semifinal when Alexandria (11-17) battles host Eastern (21-7).
Elwood’s season ended at 3-23 with its seventh straight loss. But with just four seniors graduating, including just one who played Wednesday, the future looks bright for Sailors and the Panthers.
“I’m super proud of the guys,” he said. “They’ve been getting their butts kicked all year, and for them to come out and play like they did, it’s pretty awesome.”
The game started much as anyone who had seen M-G’s 20-2 and 15-3 wins over Elwood earlier the season would have expected.
Xavier Yeagy led off the game with a double to left and scored one out later on a line-drive single from Maddox Beckley. After Andrew Richards reached on a bloop single, Ross laced a long double to left-center to drive in Beckley and courtesy runner Maverick Miller for a 3-0 lead.
That lead grew to 4-0 in the second on an unearned run, and the Argylls seemed well on their way.
But Elwood junior Luke Jones was the starting pitcher and, despite an ERA well into double-digits, kept the Argyll bats relatively quiet and gave his team a chance.
“He had struggled this year, and the numbers don’t lie. But when it mattered most, he stepped up,” Sailors said.
Jones recorded a perfect third inning, which set the stage for Elwood’s first rally of the night.
Brylen Mort reached on an error and was sacrificed to second by Jones. A second infield error and consecutive walks to Jackson Blackford and Jayden Mullins produced Elwood’s first run. After M-G starter Richards struck out talented Panthers freshman Bracken Jetty, Logan Lane singled to right to chase home two more runs, and the Argylls' lead was down to 4-3.
Jones kept the Argylls at bay, working around two base runners in the fourth and a leadoff walk in the fifth.
His work was rewarded as Elwood took the lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Mullins drew a walk, and one out later, Lane drew a free pass. Then, with two strikes, junior Isaac Casas dropped a surprise bunt down the third-base line, and when it died in the grass, the Panthers had the bases loaded.
Owen Huff dropped a safety squeeze bunt for an RBI sacrifice to tie the game before a looping liner from Mort was dropped at third by Richards — who had been relieved by Luke Gilman on the mound — allowing Lane to score the go-ahead run.
With excitement building on the Panthers' side of the stands, the Argylls needed an answer.
Ross was the player to supply it.
“I knew we needed baserunners. That was the big thing,” he said. “I started out the at-bat with a two-strike approach — I don’t normally do that — and I caught a barrel.”
He led off the sixth against Jones with his second double, and Gilman followed with a bunt single. When Gilman’s courtesy runner stole second, the Argylls had runners at second and third with nobody out.
Gavin Kelich tied the game, and Max Franklin put the Argylls ahead with consecutive grounders to short.
Kelich drove in a pair of insurance runs in the seventh with a two-out single to provide the final margin.
Yeagy entered in the sixth and retired six of the seven batters he faced, including four strikeouts, to pick up a save.
“We did what we had to do,” Haisley said. “(Richards) competed great on the mound, Luke Gilman did some bridging, then we brought Xavier in to finish it off. We manufactured, we played some small ball and we hit some really good line drives tonight.”
It was a game both coaches are hoping the players can learn from.
For Haisley, it is about being ready for their next foe which also has a sub-.500 record.
For Sailors, he hopes his young players learn from coming up short and carry that experience into next season.
“Once again, we can’t take anything for granted with (Taylor),” Haisley said.
“We return nine of the starters — position players — and we have some eight graders coming in that are pretty experienced,” Sailors said. “This game gets me excited for the future.”