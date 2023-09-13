FAIRMOUNT — The Alexandria and Madison-Grant rivalry took to the tennis courts Wednesday with the Argylls dominating the Tigers to the tune of a 5-0 victory.
With the win, M-G improved to 16-0 and has clinched no worse than a tie for the Central Indiana Conference title. The Argylls can win the championship outright with a win against Elwood next week. The Tigers dropped to 6-8 and are now 0-2 in the conference.
With a few Alexandria strong moments mixed in, the Argylls were in control throughout.
James Ward had a strategy at No. 1 singles for Alexandria, namely to take advantage of his own height and come to the net against M-G’s Luke Gilman.
“We talked about that. That was part of the transition this year to No. 1 singles is to use your height, be aggressive and don’t play a lot of long points with someone as seasoned as Gilman is,” Alex coach Matt DeVault said. “We tried it, but it didn’t work, more from the talent of Gilman than anything James did.”
It worked briefly as Ward won the first game.
Gilman’s mix of power and touch dominated the remainder of the day, winning 12 straight games for a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
“Luke had a really big win against Marion yesterday,” M-G coach Tony Pitt said. “It was a similar style. The guy got a little tired and started drop-shotting him and coming to the net. Luke loved that and was able to hit a lot of passing shots down the line, and he built on that today.”
The experience of the Argylls showed as well as the two teams contended with a stiff and consistent breeze out of the south. Seniors Christopher Fox and M-G’s all-time wins leader, Clayton Hull, swept to the remaining singles match victories — Fox 6-2, 6-3 over Owen May and Hull 6-0, 6-1 over Jackson Kettery.
May, the Tigers’ talented sophomore, stayed with Fox through much of the second set and showed DeVault flashes of what he could become in his Alex career.
“He’s probably been our most consistent point at No. 2 singles,” DeVault said. “Fox is a senior with a lot of experience. … (May) battled well and improved in the second set over the first.”
The most competitive match was at the No. 1 doubles slot as Madison-Grant’s Ben Pax and Brogan Brunt were pushed by the Alex duo of Spencer Hiser and Brady Sullivan.
But, again, the Argylls’ tandem was able to stave off an early threat and pull away to a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Tigers.
“I told our No. 1 doubles team this was a really solid team they would be playing. They just beat a good Mississinewa team a few days ago,” Pitt said. “I think we handled that and answered the bell.”
The Argylls’ No. 2 doubles team of Ty Evans and Dalton Gibson completed the sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Levi Neff and Austin Webb.
M-G will host the Panthers on Tuesday to wrap up the conference schedule, and while winning the CIC outright for the second straight year is a major goal, there is plenty of strong competition lying ahead for the Argylls as they prepare for a difficult sectional in a couple weeks.
“I like our schedule coming up. We have a lot of solid teams. (Fort Wayne) Canterbury tomorrow and next week a Western team that has lost only once and a Kokomo team competing for a North Central Conference championship this weekend,” Pitt said. “We have some solid competition coming up going into sectional, and that’s what we’re going to need.”
Both teams continue their season Thursday as Alexandria will travel to Greenfield-Central while M-G hosts Canterbury in a rescheduled match.