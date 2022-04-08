FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant added Greenfield-Central to its softball schedule to provide a good Class 4A test in advance of the Madison County tournament and Central Indiana Conference schedule.
It didn’t turn out to be much of one for the reigning sectional champion Argylls in the opener of a doubleheader Friday night, as M-G blistered the previously-unbeaten Cougars 16-6 in 4 1/2 innings.
M-G followed up with a 9-7 win in the nightcap, shortened to 4 1/2 innings because of oncoming weather.
Gracie Fox led the way for the Argylls (4-0) with a three-run double in Game 1 and two-run homer in the second contest.
“I thought we played well,” M-G coach Travis Havens said. “Obviously, everybody’s fighting the elements — rain, snow, sleet, whatever. We made a couple of mistakes, but we hit the ball well in both games and kept pressure on the defense.”
Eight of the Argylls’ starters had at least one hit and one RBI in the opener, as did pinch-hitter Fox, whose double in her team’s fourth at-bat capped off an eight-run fourth frame.
M-G started out with four runs in the first inning and added four in the third — on five hits with two out — and that was plenty of support for winning pitcher Katie Duncan.
In the first, Chelsea Bowland and Maddy Moore scored on wild pitches, Anzlee Thomas reached on an error that scored Daya Greene and a single by Carley Holliday brought Thomas home.
The Argylls’ third-inning outburst began with a bloop single by Demie Havens, Holloway followed with a double and Duncan drove one down the third-base line for a double, with Havens scoring. A double by Makennah Clouse and triple by Bowland produced the other two runs.
M-G in the fifth got fielder’s choice RBIs by Havens, Holliday and Duncan, Clouse drew a bases-loaded walk and Rowland was hit by a pitch, and that made it 13-5. Fox — batting for Greene — cleared the bases with a double to the left-field fence.
Bowland, Hiatt and Holliday had two hits apiece in Game 1, and the Argylls had 12 in all.
Duncan pitched 3 1/2 innings and gave up five runs on nine hits. Elizabeth Lee took over, allowing three hits and striking out two.
As they did in the opener, the Argylls plated four in the first inning of the second game, and as she did in Game 1, leadoff hitter Bowland came home on a wild pitch. Parker, Thomas and Moore also drove in runs.
Starter Fox surrendered three home runs to G-C in the second, and the Cougars (4-2) drew even at 4, but M-G shook it off in its half of the inning.
Like the Cougars did earlier in the inning, Fox took advantage of a wind blowing out and crushed a ball over the right-field fence, and that made it 8-4.
The Argylls had nine hits in the nightcap, three of those singles by Thomas.
“From top to bottom, we had kids getting on base,” Havens said. “Gracie Fox did a really nice job hitting the ball. I brought her in with the bases loaded, and she cleared the bases, and I let her hit the whole game the second game, and she put one halfway up that tree (past right field).”
M-G hosts Wes-Del on Monday and visits defending champion Pendleton Heights on Tuesday in the opening round of the county tournament.