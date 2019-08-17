ELWOOD — Four area girls golf teams began a bit of a routine Saturday.
The Big Cat Invite at Elwood Golf Links was the first of three straight Saturdays the host Panthers, as well as Madison-Grant, Alexandria and Frankton, will spend on the newly-expanded 18-hole course.
The 19 golfers on the four squads, if they hadn’t already, familiarized themselves with the Links and recorded scores they hope to lower the next two weeks.
Elwood hosts the Madison County Tournament next Saturday and the Central Indiana Conference meet Aug. 31.
“This will help us prepare for the County, now that we’ve played the course,” said Frankton coach Jeff Bates, whose Eagles were eighth of 12 squads (439). “I think that they will come in with a better understanding of how to play and where to hit shots, and attack certain holes.”
Elwood coach Lydia Retherford said an 18-hole event, especially at home, was welcome preparation. Her Panthers totaled 450 strokes and placed 10th.
“We definitely needed this invitational,” she said. “It’s been a while since we’ve played 18. We can only (get better) from here. We definitely have some practice to do, but I’m glad we had this invitational to get started.”
M-G paced the local part of the field at 422, good for fifth and despite being a player short.
Senior Kasey Cleaver was the only area individual in the top 10, shooting 91. Her front side was 41, with pars on holes 1, 3 and 8, but she, like many others, had a higher score on the back nine than the front.
“She drove the ball better than she had been, probably not up to her standards to where she wants to be,” M-G coach Mike Small said. “Overall, I thought she played decent.”
Junior Nancy Chapel, the Argylls’ No. 5 golfer, shot 107, and juniors Allie Vetor and Allie Hostetler had 112 each. Hostetler’s twin sister Abbie did not make the trip (illness).
Alexandria was seventh (433), with junior Kelsey Rhoades carding 94 and making birdie on the par-3 sixth.
Other Tiger scores were senior Chloe Cuneo (107), junior Gracyn Hosier (115), sophomore Emma Howe (117) and sophomore Jordyn Rardin (130).
Frankton saw senior Ellie Anderson shoot 97, junior Sophia Chapman 105, junior Sydney Dillman 114, freshman Bella Dean 123 and junior Lauren Benton 126.
Elwood senior Claudia Leavell led her squad with a 101. Sophomore Mady Deckard shot 112, junior Sydney Tincher 113, freshman Alyvia Savage 124 and sophomore Taylor Ash 130.
Shenandoah placed 11th (456). Juniors accounted for the Raiders’ team total, with Katie Craig posting 96, Kathryn Perry 118, Rachel Soden 120 and Elena Fries 122. Sophomore Brandy Smith shot 128.
University repeated as team winner (353) and the Trailblazers’ Becky Williams, a sophomore, was medalist for the second time, with a 1-over 72. Monroe Central was next at 379 and Winchester third (389).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.