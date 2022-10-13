FAIRMOUNT — Thursday’s Sectional 39 quarterfinal was not a particularly challenging outing for the two-time defending champion Madison-Grant Argylls as they rolled past Taylor in three sets.
But for a team that features just three players with appreciable playing time from last year’s run to the regional final, it was a valuable match to gain that postseason experience for the bulk of the roster.
Two of those players entering their first postseason as key players are juniors Maddy Moore and Ella Brummet. Moore is the starting setter and had 20 assists Thursday while Brummet led all players with seven kills and added a block from her outside hitter position.
“I think they felt like they would be in the shadows at the beginning of the year,” M-G coach Kayla Jump said. “It was nice for them to come in and run their show.”
It was big for both players to not only get this postseason started but to play well from the beginning.
“We were able to run some more stuff, which will help us for Tipton,” Moore said. “We’re ready.”
“It was important for us to get this one out of the way and get some momentum,” Brummet said. “We talked about this game as a slower pace, so we were able to warm up and keep the momentum going.”
The Titans finished the season winless at 0-26 without winning a single set in 71 tries.
That did not mean it was not a meaningful match for the slew of Argylls who will play prominent roles if the team is to repeat last season’s playoff success.
“It was a good confidence booster going into Tipton,” Brummet said. “With games like this, it’s a good time to work on our shots and different things.”
Libero Daya Greene — along with Lexi Baney, one of just two seniors of M-G — recorded 16 digs Thursday, bringing her within 26 of the program’s single season record of 518, held by Maddi Evans. Greene already owns the record for digs in a match and in her career.
“Daya passing the reception was absolutely phenomenal. She was almost perfect passing tonight on serve reception,” Jump said. “We moved people three feet from the sideline to see if she could pass the whole court, and she could still pass the perfect pass.”
Baney, nursing a leg injury throughout the season, played only the first 10 points of the match and recorded three kills. But with Brummet, Demie Havens and Camryn Bolser with six kills each, Lanie Frank with five kills and Johnna Hiatt with four kills, Moore has plenty of options for attackers.
And plenty of confidence in each.
“I have high confidence in all of them,” Moore said. “Lexi has been out a few times in a few games, and they’ve been able to step it up.”
Moore’s backup — sophomore Emma Hull — added nine assists, while Greene and Emma Pattison recorded five aces each. The Argylls had 19 aces total.
In the first match of the night, Tipton (23-8) defeated Blackford (16-16) in three sets (25-16, 25-7, 25-14), and the Blue Devils will meet the Argylls in Saturday’s second semifinal match. Eastern (15-16) will face off with Eastbrook (16-14) in the first semifinal with play set to begin at 11 a.m. The championship match will be played Saturday at 6 p.m.
“We’ve had a rivalry with Tipton since I was in elementary,” Jump said. “It’s just been a battle for ages, to us it’s always going to be a battle, and it’s always going to be tough.”