LAPEL — The Madison-Grant softball team increased its longest winning streak since 2016 to a dozen victories with a 7-3 road victory over Lapel on Wednesday.
After two scoreless frames, Daya Greene gave the Argylls a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout to score Makennah Clouse from third base. Greene later stole her 23rd base in her senior campaign, which ranks her among the top 10 players in Indiana.
Starting pitcher Elizabeth Lee supported her own cause at the plate with an RBI single up the middle to score Carley Holliday and extend the Argylls’ lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning. Lee pitched six frames and improved her win-loss record to 7-2, while reducing her season ERA to 2.55 after allowing one earned run.
“She has been (pitching) really well, kept them off-balance and has been hitting the ball well,” M-G coach Travis Havens said.
After Johnna Hiatt earned her 28th RBI on a groundout in the fifth, Katie Duncan followed up with a two-run homer over the fence in right-center to extend the lead to 5-0. The M-G senior recorded her fourth home run and has 30 hits in 61 at-bats this season.
“It’s a lot of good hitting, a lot of good pitching, good defense and timely hitting,” Havens said. “All that together adds up to some victories.”
According to Havens, this 12-game stretch is entering the longest winning streak in M-G softball program history.
“She (Duncan) also has been doing that for most of the season,” Havens said. “That is why she is batting fourth. She can put a ball in play if that is what we need, and she can hit the long ball.”
Laylah Gore retaliated with a pair of homers on a solo shot to right-center in the fifth and a two-run bomb to left-center in the seventh inning. The Lapel sophomore credited Hannah Laughlin for approaching her in the on-deck circle and giving immense encouragement to hit the ball hard.
“I just go up there hoping to hit and to put us on the board to make them more motivated,” Gore said. I feel like they are way up and good to go when we get hits.”
“Laylah had great hitting tonight with her two home runs,” Lapel coach Ellie Balbach said. “There is a reason she is there at that sixth spot. She kind of acts as that second clean-up.”
Balbach mentioned she hopes there are multiple runners on base when Gore comes up to the plate. Balbach added Gore has been a clutch hitter for the Bulldogs (9-7) all spring, and she trusts Gore to either advance or drive in the runner in every plate appearance with runners in scoring position. She agreed the Argylls’ timely hitting was the ultimate factor in the loss.
M-G (15-3) aims to continue its streak and remain undefeated (4-0) in Central Indiana Conference play as the Argylls host Blackford (3-11) on Thursday. Lapel travels to Charlottesville for a battle against Eastern Hancock (11-3) on Friday.