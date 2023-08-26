PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights girls soccer team struggled with aimless kicks and dropped its fourth consecutive game in Saturday’s 4-1 home loss to Avon.
“Be comfortable being uncomfortable” was the message Pendleton Heights goalkeeper coach Kelly Freeland expressed to the team in the postgame huddle. Freeland filled in for head coach Jonathan McClure for an undisclosed reason.
On a free kick from the sideline in the 16th minute, Avon’s Maddi Haggard scored a header on an assist by freshman Ella Hastings. The Orioles (4-1-1) took a 1-0 lead as Haggard’s header ricocheted down from the crossbar and bounced beyond the goal line.
“She is a hard worker and can play anywhere on the field,” Avon coach Eric Nance said. “Naturally, she is a defender, but we needed her on the attack this season, and she stepped up for us and has been hot lately.”
Hastings delivered the seventh goal of her freshman campaign on a strike from 30 yards out in the 52nd minute. Her rocket deflected off the hands and over the head of Pendleton Heights goalkeeper Priscilla Barajas back into the net. The powerful kicks from the freshman were able to reach players in the back post, allowing Avon’s attackers to time their runs.
On a corner kick in the 64th minute, the Arabians (0-4) cut the deficit in half as Imari Francis recovered the rebound and kicked the loose ball through the back of the net. Francis sported a face-guard after suffering a nose injury two weeks ago.
“The objective is to score,” Freeland said. “Corner kicks are a dangerous opportunity to score a goal. Luckily, Imari had great movement toward the ball, and as it popped out, she was proactive and able to get there and smash the ball for us.”
Avon retaliated less than two minutes later as Regina Edo broke loose inside the box and rolled in a goal to extend the Orioles lead to 3-1. Hastings later delivered her second assist on a corner kick to Aderinove Adewopo to seal the victory.
The Orioles doused Nance with an ice bucket shower after clinching win No. 150 in his 17th season at Avon. Nance commanded Avon to its first soccer state title in 2013.
Freeland felt the final score did not illustrate how close the game was and mentioned Saturday’s defeat was a game the Arabians should have been more competitive in.
“I saw improvement in a lot of areas that I was happy with and proud of,” Freeland said.
The Arabians have scored just three total goals through four losses to open the fall campaign. Pendleton Heights travels to battle undefeated Carmel (4-0-1) on Monday to begin the first of four consecutive road games.