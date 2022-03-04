ALEXANDRIA — Senior Landon Bair had full expectations to be playing basketball Saturday night. You could see it in the way he played Friday night.
“We were ready to come in and get to the championship,” Bair said after leading Lapel to a 45-41 victory over Winchester in the first semifinal game of Class 2A Sectional 40. “None of us have ever played in the championship, so I did not have losing on my mind tonight and I was going to put it all out there on the line to win it.”
The Bulldogs (13-11) will play No. 1 Monroe Central, which defeated No. 7 Wapahani 39-33 in Friday’s second semifinal.
Bair scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds. He was a driving force all night long in the Bulldogs’ victory, but he shined the brightest in the fourth quarter. He was 6-of-6 from the line in the fourth, and he grabbed five rebounds. Three of those rebounds were at the offensive end, extending possessions and keeping Winchester from making up any ground.
“He fought his b-u-t-t off tonight for everything,” Lapel coach Tod Windlan said.
With 3:16 left to play, Winchester took its first lead – 37-36 - since the first quarter on a post move from Adam Moore. But the Bulldogs answered. Bair latched onto an offensive rebound after a missed 3, and then he kicked it out to Chase Landis, who drained his second 3 of the night. That made it 39-37.
“Chase hit a huge shot after they had taken the lead. We bounced right back,” Bair said. “We could have easily let that fluster us. But we took the momentum right out of their hands.”
A minute later, Moore gave the Falcons another lead on a three-point play, but Bair and the Bulldogs responded again -- this time with the senior getting another offensive board and scoring.
And then Bair sealed it with four free throws in the final minute.
“He was a senior, you know,” Windlan said. “If you look at the end, we wanted the ball in his hands. Why? He’s our best free-throw shooter. We got it in his hands, and he hit the free throws.”
Sometimes in tournament play, senior leadership is the difference. And for Lapel, which has leaned heavily this year on freshmen and sophomores, the seniors were the answer.
“Those kids haven’t been in that atmosphere, and the seniors have,” Windlan said.
Lapel’s sectional win Tuesday was the first postseason win for this year’s seniors.
“I had never won a sectional game,” Bair said. “We’ve been eliminated by Wapahani the last two years. So putting two in a row together feels nice.”
In addition to Bair, Brennan Stow had 10 points. In the first half, he came off the bench when freshman Bode Judge picked up a second foul three minutes into the game. He had six points, a rebound, a steal and took a charge in the first quarter.
“Stow was huge in the first half,” Windlan said. “Bode got in foul trouble early, and he was huge for us getting that lead.”
Landis, in addition to his fourth-quarter 3, drilled a 3 at the buzzer of the first quarter for six points.
The first quarter had five lead changes and three ties, but Lapel had a 14-9 lead after Landis’ 3. The Bulldogs maintained that through the second quarter before Winchester closed the gap a bit in the third. Once the Falcons got within one point, Lapel responded with buckets from Bode Judge in the lane and Matt Carpenter on the baseline to make it 26-21.
