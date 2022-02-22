ALEXANDRIA — In the early morning hours, Daleville senior Cam Leisure found himself suffering from enough stomach pain that a trip to the hospital was necessary. Once the tests were finished and he was deemed well enough to return home, the decision had to be made whether he could play in the Broncos’ Tuesday evening game at Alexandria.
There was no hesitation.
“I knew I wasn’t going to take the day off,” Leisure said with a smile. “It’s getting close to real sectional time, and I want to be there for my team. It’s my last year playing, and they’ve done everything for me, and I know they’d do the same for me. They deserve it.”
Leisure was one of four Broncos to score in double figures with 13 points while also handing out nine assists as Daleville never trailed on its way to a 62-49 win in the Jungle over the Tigers.
That is just what senior leaders do, according to Daleville coach Ashley Fouch.
“Cam’s a fighter. It doesn’t matter what he’s got to go through,” Fouch said. “Even if he had been admitted, he’s still going to come out and play. There were moments I asked him if he was OK. He always said ‘Yes.’ That’s just the type of leader he is.”
For much of the first half, the scoring load for Daleville (12-8) was carried by junior Dylan Scott and sophomore Meryck Adams, who each scored 12 points in the first 16 minutes. A Scott 3-point basket gave the Broncos the biggest lead of the half at 31-16.
But the Tigers finished the half on an 8-0 run, with Braxton Pratt beating the second-quarter buzzer off an assist from Carson Cuneo.
That run became an 11-0 spurt when freshman Carson Hall — who finished with 10 points for the Tigers — opened the third quarter with a 3-point basket that pulled Alexandria within four points.
The Broncos committed just four first-half turnovers, but they were on their last four possessions. That careless play helped the Tigers cut into the lead.
“I think there were a couple moments, mental lapses, that we can get better at,” Fouch said. “We played a lot of one-on-one basketball tonight, and that’s not our game. We really need to clean it up going into sectional. I told them that today.”
Leisure agreed with his coach.
“All I care about is the win, so I’m happy about that,” he said. “I still think we have to work on coming out after halftime and being the same team we are in the first half.”
After Hall’s trey, the Broncos did right the ship with eight straight points on baskets from Scott, Adams and Tre Johnson before Johnson made a pair of free throws to push the lead back to double digits. Twice the rest of the way, Alexandria closed the gap to nine but could get no closer.
For the game, Daleville committed nine turnovers but forced 23 miscues from the Tigers.
Adams led the Broncos with 21 points, and Scott scored 16 while Johnson added 10 points and a team-best seven rebounds. Adams also collected six steals for Daleville.
Owen Harpe led Alexandria (6-15) and matched Adams for game-high honors with 21 points while Carson Cuneo had six rebounds and seven assists.
Both teams will wrap up their regular season later this week at home as the Broncos host Randolph Southern on Wednesday evening while the Tigers will welcome Wes-Del to The Jungle on Friday night.
Daleville then heads to Wes-Del next week for Sectional 55 on Tuesday evening and will face Anderson Prep in the second first-round game. The Tigers will host Sectional 40 and open Tuesday against the Lapel Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.