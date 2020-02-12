FRANKTON — The Frankton girls basketball team that reached semistate two years ago was difficult to defend, largely because it had two dominant scorers in Sydney Tucker and Destyne Knight.
This year, the 18-7 Eagles have returned to the regional round and may be just as difficult to defend for a completely different reason.
Instead of one or two big guns, Frankton boasts a deep roster full of potential scoring threats, as evidenced by the fact six different players have led the team in scoring this season.
They feel that makes them a tough team to prepare for.
“You just never know who is going to show up that night and have their best game,” sophomore point guard Lauryn Bates said. “That makes us very hard to scout.”
Bates, along with seniors Grace Alexander, Hanover commit Addie Gardner and Bailey Tucker and juniors Ava Gardner and Chloee Thomas have each had at least one turn as the top scorer this season.
During sectional, Ava Gardner and Alexander – the team’s fourth- and fifth-leading scorers – led the way in wins over Monroe Central and Wapahani.
“It could be anyone showing out on any night,” Ava Gardner said.
Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker is making in his third regional in the last five years and said getting kids to buy in to this type of system is not easy, especially when his is not the only voice they hear.
“We talk about it often in practice that their biggest fans love them to death and feel like they’re saying the right things to them,” Hamaker said. “But we’ve discussed with the team that they’re the ones in there working hard, running the plays, running the lines, blocking out, taking charges, diving for loose balls, and from an outside perspective, maybe it’s easy to say, ‘you should be doing this.’ It helps that we’ve had some success in the past with this philosophy.”
The Eagles have no player who averages double-figure scoring. They are led by Thomas, their 6-foot-1 post presence, at 9.2 points per game. Addie Gardner averages 9.1, followed by Bates at 8.0 and Ava Gardner at 7.8. The players said the key to their success is communication.
“If I see a mismatch with Chloee, I’ll tell Lauryn ‘Hey, there’s a mismatch,’ and she’ll get her the ball,” Ava Gardner said. “You might not hear us in the stands, but we do communicate really well.”
One of Hamaker’s leading philosophies is to “turn down a good shot for a great shot,” and it is one the players have embraced. Bates leads the way at three assists per game, but five different players have led the team in that statistic.
“We’ve had some compliments from other coaches who have said that we share the ball better than anyone else they’ve seen this year,” Hamaker said.
The players, despite each having the individual ability to put up big numbers, buy into this philosophy because of their own confidence in it.
“You’ve got to have a lot of confidence going into the game,” Ava Gardner said.
“Once we get going, like in the Monroe Central game, you could feel the confidence growing,” Bates added. “To see everybody else getting their confidence pushes you even more.”
This year, Frankton will host the regional, a fact that was not lost on the players and served for motivational fuel during last week’s sectional.
“That was our goal, to win sectional and we had regional at home,” Ava Gardner said. “We had to play well against Wapahani, and that’s what we did. We played really well, but we knew that if we won that game, we’d get to play at home.”
The Eagles will face Central Indiana Conference rival Eastbrook (12-13) at 10 a.m. Saturday. Frankton defeated the Panthers 56-24 earlier in the season, and if they can repeat the win, they would face the winner of the second game between Lafayette Central Catholic (19-7) and Rochester (18-7) in the 8 p.m. championship game.
