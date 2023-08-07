ANDERSON — A younger, less experienced golf team represents Frankton this year following the graduation of three top seniors and the transfer of a prized incoming freshman. Early on, the group is learning a balanced lineup can still yield successful results, even when the top returning player is having an off day.
Just a week into the season, coach Jeff Bates likes what he has seen.
“I like what I’m seeing. We’re going to get there,” he said. “We’ve got some work to do with several new kids and their first shot at playing competitive golf. They’re still learning rules and course management, but I think we’re on the right track, and I like where we’re headed.”
Monday, junior Lilly Hall matched her personal best with a 45 as the Eagles posted a 190 to better Alexandria with 197 and Wes-Del at 212.
Warriors freshman Jane Armington — a middle school player for Frankton last year — ran away with medalist honors with a 38, but Hall left knowing the team picked up the win.
“I feel like we’re doing really good so far,” Hall said. “We were shooting in the 50s last week, and we’re already down in the 40s. I feel like we can do pretty well, but I don’t want to jinx myself.”
Alexandria was led by junior Rylie Kellams with a 47 and senior Victoria Gosnell at 49.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 in dual meets to go along with a third-place finish at the South Adams Invitational last weekend. The team’s runner-up Tuesday is a familiar name playing a new sport for the first time and has been a solid addition after posting the low scores for the Eagles in their first two outings.
Senior Emma Sperry — a top player for both the volleyball and basketball teams at Frankton — finished one shot back of Hall after shooting a 41 at Oak Hill and a back-nine score of 39 at South Adams. She picked up the game last summer and — using her mother’s 30-year old clubs — began playing more in earnest this spring and summer.
Bates said Sperry’s athleticism and competitive drive have helped her become a good player in a short amount of time.
“Emma is such an incredible athlete,” he said. “If you asked her to pick up a new sport like soccer, she’s going to compete and do well at it. It could be badminton. Who knows? That’s just Emma. She’s so talented and good at so many things.”
Hall’s steady day, Sperry and a 47 from No. 5 player Kylie Tomlinson helped offset an uncharacteristic 52 from senior No. 1 Hannah Cain.
It is a score from Cain that Bates knows will not be the norm this year.
“That’s an off-day for her,” he said. “I fully expect her to be in the low 40s sometime in the next couple weeks or so. When that happens, we’ll be even better.”
Behind Kellams and Gosnell, senior Natalie Long fired a 50 and junior Lily Harpe finished at 51 for Alexandria, who will host another Central Indiana Conference rival, Eastbrook, on Thursday at the newly opened Golf Club of Alexandria.
It will be the first home meet for the Tigers since 2019 — they have hosted matches at Elwood in the interim — and has coach Bruce Johnson feeling a little like a kid on Christmas Eve.
“When (Yule) closed up, I said ‘Man, this can’t happen,’” he said. “It’s just unbelievable. It really is. I’m glad to see it and the community support.”
Both coaches feel they are well positioned to challenge six-time reigning champion Lapel and favorite Pendleton Heights at the Madison County championship next weekend in what feels like a wide-open tournament at Grandview Golf Club in Anderson.
“Pendleton is pretty good, but it’s pretty close for anyone who wants to get it,” Johnson said. “If somebody gets hot and gets it going, that’s usually the way it works.”
“It feels like that, yeah,” Bates said. “Whoever gets locked in that day will own the day.”
Frankton’s next competition will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Shenandoah Invitational at Tri-County. Alexandria will also be participating.