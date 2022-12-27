FRANKTON — The Frankton girls basketball team showed little to no ill-effect as it returned from a long weekend, the result of a combination of a winter storm and the Christmas holiday.
The Eagles were efficient on offense and stingy on defense and wrapped up their 2022 calendar year with a convincing 68-27 victory over winless New Castle on Tuesday evening at the Eagles Nest.
If there were concerns about playing a game during Christmas break after a four-day weekend, they were dispelled not only during a 25-point first quarter outburst but also at Monday’s practice when coach Stephan Hamaker said the kids were ready to go.
“I was really happy with the way the game started. We executed the plan really well, I thought,” he said. “I think we’ve got a group of kids that like to work hard. We took four days off and came in Monday — I was kind of cringing, wondering what kind of practice we’d have on Monday — and our kids just absolutely battled and competed.”
Frankton scored the first seven points of the night and never trailed. Once the Eagles scored the last seven points of the first quarter for a 25-11 lead on baskets by Emma Sperry and Amaya Collins sandwiched around a 3-point bucket from Haylee Niccum, the advantage remained in double digits the remainder of the night.
Frankton (10-3) won its third straight game and held New Castle’s leading scorer, junior guard Emma Hart, to just nine points. She scored on consecutive 3-point baskets in the first quarter and was blanked until scoring late after the running clock mercy rule was in effect.
“The thing I was happiest about was that we held them to zero transition points,” Hamaker said. “The way (Hart) can change speed, I was kind of worried about that tonight. That’s one of the fastest players that we’ve tried to press.”
Offensively, the Eagles were as balanced as could be. Sperry led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Niccum scored 17 points with nine rebounds, Collins scored 13 and Dean added 10. The Frankton offense had 17 assists on 25 field goals.
“I felt like we distributed the ball really well again,” Hamaker said. “We strive for that. We think come postseason time, that makes it really hard to run triangle-and-two or box-and-one defenses against us when we have so many weapons on the floor.”
“The offense felt really good tonight,” Niccum said. “The offense was really flowing, and we had good passes.”
Niccum started an 18-point scoring run for Frankton when she scored on the baseline late in the second quarter, and Sperry capped the burst with a 3-point basket early in the third period. In between, Niccum scored seven, Sperry scored five, Dean scored four and Collins added a basket and three of her game-high four assists.
The players don’t mind sharing the basketball as well as the spotlight.
“We’re always going to turn down a good shot for a great shot,” Niccum said. “We’re looking for the next person and trying to be good teammates.”
This win wraps up the 2022 portion of the Eagles’ schedule, and they will prepare to host Elwood in the first round of the Madison County tournament Monday in a boys-girls doubleheader.
In the junior varsity contest, Frankton scored the first 11 points of the game and rolled to a 49-7 win over the Trojans. Emma Key paced the Eagles with 14 points while Paige Parker added 12 points.