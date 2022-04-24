ALEXANDRIA — After a tragic, yet successful, 2021 season, the Alexandria volleyball team will be under new leadership when the 2022 season rolls around this fall.
Sydnee Rudy was approved as the next Tigers head coach and will succeed Emalee Wyatt after one season at the helm. Although she has coached at Munciana previously, Rudy is looking forward to her first high school head coaching opportunity.
“I’m very excited for it. I think it will be a different kind of atmosphere,” Rudy said. “What I’m really excited about is getting to know the girls and stepping into a really good program. I know Deanna Miller really worked hard at it, and I’m honored to be a piece of it and kind of step into her shoes.”
After a four-year career as a Ball State middle blocker under her maiden name VanBeek, she ranks in the top 20 in program history in block assists, total blocks, solo blocks, attack percentage and kills. She was named to the Mid-American Conference all-freshman team in 2016, first team all-MAC in 2018 and was twice an Academic All-MAC selection.
Originally from St. John, she played high school volleyball at Illiana Christian — a private school similar in size to Alexandria.
Her background made her an ideal choice, according to Alexandria athletic director Mickey Hosier.
“We interviewed her as well as a couple other candidates, and she was clearly the top candidate,” Hosier said. “She has that background of playing volleyball at a high level and also dabbled in coaching while she was playing at Ball State at Munciana. The other really intriguing thing about her is that, even though she played Division I volleyball, she comes from a really small high school. She kind of has that small-town — I just really felt that she would connect with our community and our kids.”
Last fall, head coach Miller passed away prior to the season, and Wyatt guided the Tigers to a 20-13 season which included a share of the Central Indiana Conference title and the Sectional 40 championship.
Rudy is well aware of the tradition of excellence at Alexandria and is eager to add to it. With its proximity to both Munciana and Grant County Volleyball Club, she believes the future is bright for the Tigers.
“It’s good to have a fresh page for everything,” she said. “It is very similar style volleyball, and I think most of the area has learned from Steve Shondell at some point. It’s what I’m familiar with, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Rudy recently married former Shenandoah and Ball State football star Cody Rudy, and after her honeymoon she was able to meet with returning players at a call-out meeting. She is working on getting to know the girls and said her first priority as coach will be to focus on the basics.
“I’m such a fundamental coach. I want to make sure every kid is getting in the gym and is being taught the same thing,” she said. “I want them to grow every time they step in the gym fundamentally and as a person.”