Baseball Sectional Draw
55th IHSAA Baseball State Tournament
Games to be played May 25-30
CLASS 4A
Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon
Game 1 — Mount Vernon vs. Pendleton Heights
Game 2 — Richmond vs. Greenfield-Central
Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4 — Muncie Central vs. Anderson
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 2A
Sectional 39 at Eastern
Game 1 — Tipton vs. Taylor
Game 2 — Blackford vs. Eastbrook
Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4 — Madison-Grant vs. Eastern
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 40 at Frankton
Game 1 — Elwood vs. Monroe Central
Game 2 — Lapel vs. Wapahani
Game 3 — Frankton vs. Alexandria
Game 4 — Winchester vs. Muncie Burris
Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Sectional 41 at Centerville
Game 1 — Union County vs. Hagerstown
Game 2 — Shenandoah vs. Centerville
Game 3 — Northeastern vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
CLASS 1A
Sectional 55 at Memorial Field
Game 1 — Daleville vs. Southern Wells
Game 2 — Tri-Central vs. Anderson Prep
Game 3 — Liberty Christian vs. Cowan
Game 4 — Wes-Del vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner