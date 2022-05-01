LOGO19 Baseball.jpg

Baseball Sectional Draw

55th IHSAA Baseball State Tournament

Games to be played May 25-30

CLASS 4A

Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon

Game 1 — Mount Vernon vs. Pendleton Heights

Game 2 — Richmond vs. Greenfield-Central

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 — Muncie Central vs. Anderson

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 2A

Sectional 39 at Eastern

Game 1 — Tipton vs. Taylor

Game 2 — Blackford vs. Eastbrook

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 — Madison-Grant vs. Eastern

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 40 at Frankton

Game 1 — Elwood vs. Monroe Central

Game 2 — Lapel vs. Wapahani

Game 3 — Frankton vs. Alexandria

Game 4 — Winchester vs. Muncie Burris

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Sectional 41 at Centerville

Game 1 — Union County vs. Hagerstown

Game 2 — Shenandoah vs. Centerville

Game 3 — Northeastern vs. Game 1 winner

Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

CLASS 1A

Sectional 55 at Memorial Field

Game 1 — Daleville vs. Southern Wells

Game 2 — Tri-Central vs. Anderson Prep

Game 3 — Liberty Christian vs. Cowan

Game 4 — Wes-Del vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

