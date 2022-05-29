FRANKTON — Frankton fans figure to be the busiest in the area early this week, and chances are they would all enjoy making a difficult decision come Saturday.
The Eagles will hope to capitalize on home field advantage as they host a baseball sectional championship Monday as well as Tuesday’s softball regional championship as part of a busy slate of postseason games on tap for the early part of the week.
Here is a glance at the matchups with Monday’s winners advancing to the regional round and Tuesday’s survivors moving on to semistate, with both baseball regionals and softball semistates scheduled for Saturday.
Baseball
Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon
Muncie Central (6-18) vs. Anderson (15-12), noon
The Indians have already beaten the Bearcats three times this season, outscoring their North Central Conference rivals 34-7 in the process. Seniors Jacob Lee (.480, 12 2B, 26 RBI), Linkin Talley (.419, 31 RBI) and Connor Stephenson (.315, 24 RBI) pace a potent Anderson offense while Lee, Talley and junior Kairo Parks are at the top of a pitching staff with a 3.88 ERA. Anderson will look to keep the running game going, having swiped 151 bags, with Stephenson’s 22 leading the way.
The winner of the first game between Greenfield-Central (12-14) and defending champ Mount Vernon (16-9) awaits either the Bearcats or Indians in the 7 p.m. championship game with a trip to the New Palestine regional on the line.
Sectional 40 at Frankton
Wapahani (21-4) vs. Frankton (17-9-1), 1 p.m.
The Eagles will look to continue the momentum of a current winning streak of four games as well as having won 10 of their last 12. Included during this run is a 3-2 win over the third-ranked Raiders in early May. Junior Bradyn Douglas (.480/.706/1.283) has been the catalyst all season and leads the team with 27 steals while Tyler Bates (.350, 28 RBI), Nate Moore (.347) and Ryan Spillman (2 HR, 21 RBI) provide a balanced offense. Senior Sam Dalton (2.67 ERA) threw just three innings Saturday and should be available along with Bates (3.00) and Chance Bentley (3.55) to pitch.
The winner moves on to the regional in Flora.
Sectional 41 at Centerville
Shenandoah (14-10-1) vs. Centerville (16-5), 10 a.m.
The Raiders will look for payback against the Bulldogs for last year’s 3-0 loss in the sectional title game. Sophomore Ethan Loy (.362, 31 RBI) has been a bright addition for Shenandoah while Dylan McDaniel (5 HR) and Jobe Robinson (.349, 9 2B, 2 HR) add plenty of pop to the lineup. McDaniel (2.46 ERA) has fanned 96 batters in 54 innings while Carson Brookbank (2.29, 55 IP, 62 K) completes an outstanding 1-2 pitching duo for the Raiders.
The winner will face either Hagerstown (15-9) or Northeastern (9-13) in the 7 p.m. sectional title game for a chance to compete in Saturday’s Park Tudor regional.
Softball
Regional 5 at North Central
Pendleton Heights (24-6) vs. North Central (16-11), 6 p.m.
After winning their first sectional title since 2018, the Arabians are hoping to advance past regional, something they have not done since 2013. With an offense that averages better than eight runs and a team batting average of .371, it is no surprise production comes from every angle. Seniors Caroline DeRolf (.500, 10 2B), Khloee Gregory (.414, 9 HR, 33 RBI), Hailee Brunnemer (.380, 8 HR, 30 RBI) and Brynn Libler (.377) have plenty of underclass help in Kiah Hubble (.487) in the leadoff spot and Katelin Goodwin (.400, 6 HR) in the middle of the order. Catcher Kieli Ryan (.341, 7 HR) is the leader of a defense that has committed only 40 errors. Eliza Findlay (2.16 ERA, 123 IP) is the team’s mainstay in the circle.
The winner heads to Bedford-North Lawrence and a Saturday morning regional semifinal date with either Roncalli (29-0) or Avon (20-7).
Regional 20 at Frankton
Madison-Grant (23-5) vs. Frankton (18-7), 6 p.m.
The last two meetings between these teams have been extra-inning classics, including Frankton’s 6-5 win at Madison-Grant in the 2021 regional. Junior Makena Alexander (.654/1.615/2.340, 20 HR, 56 RBI) is having an historic season at the plate but is not the only offensive threat for the Eagles. Ady Coppess (.438, 7 2B, 27 RBI), Claire Duncan (.404) and Lauryn Williams (.398, 6 2B, 33 RBI) can make the opponent pay if they choose to pitch around Alexander. Coppess (1.70 ERA, 119 1/3 IP, 168 K) has been dominant on the rubber once again.
The Argylls have been ranked as high as No. 3 and enter the tournament at No. 7. M-G specializes in putting the bat on the ball, having only struck out 72 times in 28 games. Elizabeth Lee can do damage at the plate (.468, 13 2B, 31 RBI) and limit damage when pitching (2.74 ERA). Chelsea Bowland (.447, 4 3B) and Daya Greene (.436, 43 runs scored) supply the speed with 50 combined stolen bases, while seniors Anzlee Thomas (37 RBI) and Chelsea Parker (33 RBI) and freshman Carley Holliday (6 HR, 25 RBI) chase them home. Katie Duncan (79 1/3 IP, 2.47) hurled a shutout in the sectional finale and carries a .435 batting average as well.
This year, the regional champion will travel to the Warsaw semistate. Westview (17-4) is one potential opponent as are Eastside (24-1) and Woodlan (15-5), who will contest their Sectional 36 championship Monday morning.