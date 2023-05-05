FRANKTON — In replacing one of the most successful head coaches in recent memory, Frankton has stayed in-house and promoted Jeff Bates to take the reins of its girls basketball program.
Bates, who also coaches Frankton’s boys and girls golf teams, was previously the girls junior varsity coach and his sister-in-law, Cami Bates, will continue in her role as an assistant coach.
“I’m very excited and looking forward to getting going with that part,” Bates said. “Obviously, I still have golf, so I’m trying to keep my focus there because we have great teams, and I don’t want to jump into it that quick. But I’m looking forward to that when it gets started this summer.”
He succeeds Stephan Hamaker, who stepped down in February after two stints — 2008-11 and 2014-23 — as Eagles’ coach. He recorded a 214-94 record during his run, which included five sectional, three regional and two semistate championships. Five of his seasons ended with 20 wins or more, and never did one of his Eagles teams finish with a sub-.500 record.
The regional and semistate titles were the first in program history.
“Coach Hamaker has been fantastic and working with him, he and I have gotten really close over the years,” Bates said. “I can’t say enough about him. He’s worked hard for the program and put a lot of sweat, blood and tears into the program, literally.”
The Eagles were 18-7 last season, their first as a Class 3A program. Top players Emma Sperry — 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game — and Amaya Collins — 11.8 points per contest — are returning as well as varsity players Emma Key, Paige Parker, Sophia Hoagland and Ann Curtis. Frankton also had a solid junior varsity team last year and a strong pipeline for future talent in place.
“He’s left a great legacy, and he didn’t leave the cupboard dry,” Bates said. “That’s the cool thing. Sometimes when you come into these, the cupboard is dry, but he did not do that. He left us in a great spot as a program.”
Bates’ brother Kevin is also an assistant coach with the Frankton boys program and compiled a 56-64 mark in five seasons as head coach at Pendleton Heights. Having those strong family bonds associated with the sport will make Frankton basketball even more of a family affair.
“Kevin has a great basketball mind,” Jeff Bates said. “So being able to pick his head from time to time — he’s been through it all. He’s a good coach. Being able to talk with him within the family is really gold for me. He has a lot of good insight.
“That being said, my sister-in-law is also my assistant coach and she also has a fantastic mind when it comes to basketball and everything that goes with coaching. With those folks around, it makes it that much easier.”