FRANKTON — It wasn’t exactly like the Michael Jordan ‘flu game,’ but Frankton senior guard Lauryn Bates battled through an early and unexplained upset stomach to power the Eagles into Saturday night’s Class 2A Regional 10 championship game.
Bates scored a game-high 24 points — including 16 straight Frankton points in the second half — and combined with classmate Cagney Utterback to salt away a 64-52 win over Carroll (Flora) in the morning’s first semifinal at the Eagles Nest.
The Cougars figure to return with their top three players as sophomores but finished the season at 18-8 after the postseason experience for the three-time sectional champion Eagles shone through down the stretch.
“We’ve got seniors in place now that had to wait their turn,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “At the end of the day, we want the players who are going to play hard and gritty, and these seniors have figured that out sooner than later because they wanted to play, and they are competitors.”
Bates headed to the bench more frequently than normal during the first half as she nursed her way through an upset stomach that arrived just before the opening tip.
“I was warming up fine, and I got to playing, and it just hit me,” she said. “It was not good. It was out of nowhere. This has never happened before. It was so strange. I ate the same breakfast.”
For three quarters, very little separated the Cougars and Eagles. Each team had a largest lead of six points, there were a total of nine lead changes and five ties.
Of particular concern for the Frankton defense was Carroll’s leading scorer Alli Harness, who came into the game averaging 22.8 points. Guarded primarily by Frankton senior Bailee Webb, she scored just five points in the first half and finished with a hard-fought 15 points, but five points were at the free-throw line and Harness made no 3-point baskets. But sophomore Madison Wagner picked up the slack for Carroll with a team-high 19 points.
“(Wagner) starts the game with the first five points, and I’m like, ‘Oh boy,’” Hamaker said. “We didn’t panic. We kept the matchups where they were and tried to keep fresh legs on her. Bailee Webb was pretty much locked in on (Harness) the entire game.”
Bates sank a pair of free throws late in the third quarter to send the Eagles into the final eight minutes with a 40-37 lead. It also signaled a stretch that showed her stomach was feeling much better.
The Cougars made four of their first five fourth-quarter field goal attempts and scored on six of their first seven possessions of the final period, but each time Bates had the Frankton answer. She scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter for the Eagles, capping her run with a three-point play for a 54-49 lead.
The Eagles then converted 10 of 13 free throws over the final two minutes of the game while the Cougars struggled to find the range. Over the final 3:35, Carroll was 0-for-9 from the floor and 3-of-8 at the free-throw line.
The 3:35 mark is significant because that is when Utterback returned after a stint on the sideline with four fouls. She said the Eagles feel the experience advantage.
“We always say that a good set of seniors is better in tight games than the younger players,” Utterback said. “We just know what to do in those situations.”
Bates also grabbed 10 rebounds, and Utterback scored 13 points for the Eagles while sophomore Emma Sperry had nine points and nine rebounds, Webb scored eight points, and junior Bella Dean scored seven points.
Laney Johnson — another Carroll sophomore — posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Eagles will face the winner of the second semifinal between Winchester and Clinton Prairie at 8 p.m. for the regional championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.