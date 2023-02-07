PENDLETON -- “It sucks,” Pendleton Heights head coach Adam Ballard said following a buzzer-beating 43-41 loss Tuesday to Muncie Central.
He said it was tough to describe his feeling when the final shot fell.
“It sucks,” he repeated with a chuckle. “You’re right there, you’ve got an opportunity to win and you just come up short and don’t get it done. Especially in a game that you play so well for three quarters. To have that slip away is tough.”
Despite holding a 17-point lead at halftime and a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Arabians could not stop the late comeback from the Bearcats as they fell to 5-13 on the season.
Starting the game, Pendleton Heights went on a 4-0 run that forced an early Muncie Central timeout and continued to build on the lead, eventually finishing the first quarter with a 9-2 run to establish an 11-point lead.
In the second quarter, Pendleton Heights continued its fine form, utilizing fast breaks and quick shots to gain the upper hand while Muncie Central seemed unable to get any shots to fall. The Arabians held a 17-point lead going into the locker room. Ballard said the conversation was focused on it being only one half of the game.
The beginning of the third quarter was much of the same for the Arabians, good hustle plays and smart shooting stayed effective. However -- call it a massive momentum shift or excellent strategy -- the Bearcats closed out the third quarter on an eight-point run before storming back in the final frame.
“I mean that’s how we’ve played all year,” Ballard said. “We play with more pressure when we’re winning than we do when we’re down. We start freaking out, dribbling the ball to the corner, throwing long, soft passes, throwing bunce passes sideline to sideline. … You got to get comfortable winning. You got to want to be in those situations. You got to want to have the ball in your hands in those moments.”
With 5:16 on the clock, Muncie Central was down by six, with 4:15 on the clock, down by three and with 1:10 on the clock, it was a tie game.
The final minute went back and forth on the court with neither team securing the go-ahead bucket. That was until the final 10 seconds of the game. After killing the clock and taking a timeout, Muncie Central had the ball with 5.9 seconds to go.
Guard Daniel Harris inbounded to forward Antonio Gore, who took a quick pivot and sent the ball back to Harris. Harris shimmied around a defender, drove to the corner and threw up a contested shot.
The ball rippled the net, spelling out victory for Muncie Central as Pendleton Heights suffered its third one-possession loss of the season. The Bearcats are now 11-6 overall this season.
Ballard said if he went into halftime knowing what he knew after the game, he wouldn’t have changed a word.
“Nothing different,” he said. “You want to be in that moment, expect to be in that moment, expect to win. We can’t play not to lose. You got to play to win.”
Junior forward Aaron Cookston led the Arabians with 15 points in the loss while junior forward Josiah Gustin had 13 points. Ballard highlighted Gustin’s performance while also using it as an example for his team to improve.
“He's doing all the things that we're asking him to do,” Ballard said. “He's protecting the rim. He's taking the ball strong to the basket. He's being assertive. He's being aggressive. But he can't be our only guy that's rebounding down there. They had one possession (where) they got three offensive rebounds on one possession. We got four guys watching Josiah expecting him to rebound and no one else blocking out or making an attempt. … I can't be upset with our kids. They played hard, they fought (but) it’s between our ears.”
The Arabians are on the road for their next matchup, a tilt with Mississinewa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.