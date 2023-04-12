ANDERSON — Muncie Central dominated Wednesday’s boys and girls track meet against Anderson.
Zoe Allen broke the official Anderson girls program record in the 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.08 seconds. The sole senior on the girls squad also won her first 300-meter low hurdles with a time of 50.53.
Anderson girls track coach Linda Boyd acknowledged Allen as the team’s leader and best hurdler. Boyd praised the improvement for Allen in the 100-meter hurdle race and carries high hopes for Allen in the upcoming Madison County championships.
“There are a few girls on the team that she sets an example for, and they want to be like Zoe,” Boyd said. “She wants to make it to the state finals.”
Sophomore Ja’Micah Coyle sprinted across the finish line in 1:04.69, winning the girls 400-meter dash in convincing fashion. Muncie Central won the girls track meet by a final score of 97-33.
The boys endured the agony of defeat across the board in every race and lost by a final score of 98-44. Returning state place-winner Tremayne Brown suffered a significant ankle injury in the 100-meter hurdles and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
The seniors for the Tribe found more success in the field events. Alex Troutman was the only athlete to successfully leap over the 6-foot bar, winning the high jump competition. Blake Williams won the long jump for the Tribe with a score of 20-foot-2.5.
“We are competing very well,” Anderson coach Cary House said. “We have a lot of speed, but we are just getting beat by a faster team right now.”
House credited senior Xavier Wilkerson, who has stepped up to compete for the Tribe. House mentioned Wilkerson is reliable and works his tail off in practice, so he can count on him.
Muncie Central’s second-year track coach, Tacoma Archuleta, mentioned the Bearcats are a well-balanced team in sprints, long distance and field events, which becomes vital for dual meets.
Ashton Chambers, who took over the sprint races for Muncie Central, won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.97 and the 200 meter dash in 22.16. Chambers also led the Bears to a victory in the 1,600-meter relay.
The Anderson boys and girls track teams will compete in the Madison County championships at Madison-Grant on Friday.