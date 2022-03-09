ANDERSON – Beckham Chappell almost had to pinch himself Saturday night.
When the final buzzer sounded on Liberty Christian’s dominant victory against Daleville, and the Lions claimed their first boys basketball sectional title since 2017, the senior guard just took off running.
He doesn’t remember exactly what happened next. He hugged someone – probably teammate Cedric Anderson – and then he somehow found himself hoisting the championship trophy as the student section flooded the court.
That’s a memory he’ll cherish, getting lost in a sea of red and gold while gripping the night’s prize. He’ll remember climbing a ladder to cut down his piece of the net, too – a tradition he watched so many former Lions perform over the years.
But the memories might always have a surreal tinge to them.
“It felt like a dream to be honest,” Chappell said this week as Liberty Christian prepares for Saturday’s Class 1A regional in Frankfort. “I’ve watched my dad win – he won six in a row, ended back in 2017. And we’ve just been working to get there for the past however many years … and that’s been our main goal is just to get that one and then just build upon that one.
“I wish it came earlier in my career, but it came this year and we’re just gonna have to build upon it right now and see how it goes.”
Chappell’s father, Jason, is in his 18th year as Liberty Christian’s head coach. He’s compiled a 234-210 overall record including six sectional championships, three regional titles, one semistate crown and the 2016 1A state championship.
Coach Chappell played for the Lions in the days before the program joined the IHSAA, and he serves now as the school’s athletic director.
The only person more emotionally connected to the Lions’ fortunes on the fields of play might be his son.
Beckham grew up riding in cars with former Liberty Christian stars like Chris Nunn, Franklin Nunn and Ronny Williams. He attended every practice, sat in on pregame speeches and even had a miniature uniform all his own.
Beckham remembers getting home from big wins and shooting baskets on a mini-hoop until he was forced to go to bed for the night. After losses, he often was inconsolable.
Sometimes, both emotions came from the same contest. That 2016 team had a memorable showdown against Lafayette Central Catholic in the regional championship game.
Franklin Nunn hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at the end of regulation, and Williams won it at the buzzer in overtime with a trey that bounced on every inch of the rim before falling through the net to prevent a second extra period.
The win gave Liberty Christian its third straight regional crown, but in many ways it’s more memorable than the semistate and state contests that followed.
Especially for one particular sixth-grader who was living and dying with every shot.
“He was just bawling,” Coach Chappell said of his son’s postgame demeanor. “He had thought we were gonna lose, and he was just emotionally drained. And it was an incredible moment. I got a picture of it – just an incredible moment for him and I because we were both exhausted, and you can tell in the picture.”
If the Lions (17-9) can find a way to get past Blue River Valley (15-10) in Saturday’s regional semifinal, Beckham might get a chance to make an on-court memory of his own against LCC.
The Knights (17-9) have played Liberty Christian in all six of the school’s previous regional appearances, and the all-time series is tied 3-3. LCC must first get past Southwood (14-11) in the morning session, and then the rivalry could be renewed.
“It’d be pretty big because that’s all I’ve really seen is just once we’ve won sectional, ‘Oh, we’ve gotta go play LCC,’” Beckham said. “They’re good. They’re disciplined. They know how to shoot. They can defend really well. They only give up (50.5) points a game, and they average (57). So it’s gonna be a low-scoring game. I’m sure if we can get a high-scoring game, we’ll probably win.
“But it’d be really special because they’re a team that I’ve watched. They’re really a team that I’ve watched us compete against and my dad stress about. … I look forward to those games every year because it’s so exciting, and it gets your blood pumping.”
Make no mistake, neither Chappell is looking past Blue River Valley. The Vikings are a gritty bunch with scorers in the post and on the perimeter, and they’d like nothing more than to make a few regional memories of their own.
For Beckham, the weekend is sure to bring back childhood memories. During almost his entire elementary school career, each spring meant a trip to Frankfort, an overnight stay at the hotel and a couple of basketball games to watch inside Case Arena.
He admits it’s probably inevitable he’ll one day follow in his father’s footsteps and enter the coaching profession. But for now, all that matters is the next game.
The Lions have 10 players who have appeared in at least 20 games, and an 11th – point guard Eric Troutman – has played in all 12 since he returned from a preseason health scare.
Beckham averages 1.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, but he also serves as a walking repository of Liberty Christian history.
He’s been at every regional game the Lions have ever played, and he’ll be able to add to that lore on the court Saturday.
It’s literally the only thing he’s never known.
“I can’t remember anything (before being a fan),” Beckham Chappell said. “About all my life has been – it’s just been eat, sleep and Liberty basketball.”
