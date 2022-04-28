FAIRMOUNT — Due to early scheduling anomalies, Madison-Grant’s junior southpaw Maddox Beckley had only been on the mound for seven innings over three appearances prior to Thursday’s Central Indiana Conference clash with Alexandria.
The 6-foot-4 lefty — who is known by some by the ironic nickname “Nugget” — doubled his innings pitched for the season in one night and did so in dominant fashion.
Beckley took a perfect game into the fifth inning and a shutout into the sixth and struck out 13 batters while the Argyll offense contributed enough run support to render a late Tigers’ rally moot as Madison-Grant posted a 9-5 win over the Tigers.
Madison-Grant (6-7) won its second game in as many nights and improved to 2-1 in the CIC while Alexandria (6-8-1) dropped its fourth straight game overall and fell to 0-3 in the conference.
Beckley retired the first 13 batters he faced before a bloop single by pinch-hitter Adrian Smith with one out in the fifth gave Alexandria its first baserunner. He threw 110 pitches total — 46 coming in the final two frames — and did not walk a batter, although he hit two and allowed eight hits total. He only faced a three-ball count five times and, in an odd quirk, his first 11 strikeouts were against 11 different batters. He fanned all nine starters plus two pinch-hitters before catching Kaed Abshire and Aaron Matthews looking in the seventh, their second punchout of the day.
“I was just super impressed with him. He was able to stay ahead in the count which — obviously anytime you do that, it makes your job easier,” first-year M-G coach Curt Haisley said. “And he’s got three really good pitches, and he was able to keep them off balance all night.”
“The fastball away and the curve ball was breaking good today. It was easy to keep in there,” Beckley said. “Getting behind (in the count) is never good in baseball.”
Offensively, the Argylls jumped on Alex starter Jay Dillmon for a run in the first on an RBI single by Mason Richards and put a five-spot on the board in the second after a pair of extended at-bats early in the inning.
With one out, Beckley started the second-inning rally with a single to right. The next two batters were freshman Levi Nelson and sophomore Gavin Kelich — the No. 8 and 9 hitters in the lineup — and the two forced Dillmon to throw a total of 18 pitches. Nelson drew a walk and Kelich popped out, but those plate appearances set the stage for the top of the lineup.
Xavier Yeagy walked to load the bases, and Braden Ross followed with a two-run double to left field. Teagan Yeagy was then hit by a pitch to reload the bases, and all three runners scored on three separate wild pitches for a 6-0 lead after two innings.
Ross and the Yeagy brothers were a combined 5-for-7 with five runs scored and three RBI.
“Braden Ross hit the ball well for us tonight, and Teagan has been hot all year,” Haisley said. “I would like to have seen better swings out of Xavier tonight, but sometimes I have to remember he’s a freshman and back up.”
“It gives me more confidence. It’s a big relaxer, and it was good to see,” Beckley said.
Abshire entered the game and provided some relief for the Tigers. He allowed single runs in the fourth — RBI sacrifice fly by Teagan Yeagy — the fifth — Ty Evans scored on a wild pitch — and the sixth — Ross scored on an error.
With two down in the sixth, the Alex bats finally made some solid contact against Beckley.
They strung four hits together after two were out in the sixth with Collin Johns bringing one home run with a double and Cole Morris singling home a second tally.
In the fifth, again with two outs, Johns singled with the bases loaded to score two runs and Morris knocked in his second RBI with a single to left, but third baseman Xavier Yeagy fielded the cutoff throw and caught Johns too far off the bag at third to end the rally and the game.
The Tigers will look to turn things around Friday at Southwood while the Argylls will play for the Grant 4 title Saturday.