PENDLETON -- This is officially the Madison County girls golf championship, but for this four-year period, it can also be referred to as the Macy Beeson Invitational.
Beeson continued her dominance of the event Saturday with a 4-under-par 68 at Fall Creek Golf Club. The Lapel junior and reigning individual state champion now has three county titles to her name.
Her Bulldogs likewise ran off from the competition and won the trophy for the fifth straight time. Lapel carded 341, with runner-up Pendleton Heights next at 371.
"This is what I wanted for my 29th birthday," Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said. "It really feels amazing, and we performed really well."
Beeson was playing an 18-hole round at Fall Creek for just the second time, and she had few problems.
She started with birdies on holes 2, 3 and 5, and after a bogey on 6, she closed the front nine with a birdie. Birdies on 11 and 13 followed, but the hilly 18th became an impediment, and she had to settle for bogey.
"It was all right," Beeson said. "I missed a few birdie putts I definitely should have made, and I made some silly mistakes that cost me bogeys, but it is what it is."
In her other two county meets, Beeson shot 66 last year at Meadowbrook and 78 as a freshman at Elwood Golf Links.
"It feels good to keep on improving," Beeson said. "I shot (two) worse than I did last year, but next year I'll come out and do better."
Lapel's No. 4 golfer, Grace Martin, had the fourth-low score in the field of 25 with an 89, the first time she has broken 90.
Chloe Renihan (90) tied for fifth and earned an All-County spot with a top-six finish. Georgia Manning (138) was the fifth Lapel player.
Crosley said Renihan nearly had to withdraw because of heat exhaustion after 14 holes, but she was able to cool down and continue.
"If it wasn't for her, we would have lost," Crosley said. "She grinded it out, and we got the 'W.'"
Beeson's playing partner, PH senior Grace Wiggins, shot a personal-best 77. Wiggins birdied Holes 4 and 9, the latter wrapping up a 35-stroke front side.
Also for the Arabians, Kaitlynn McKenney posted a 90, Ashley McKenney 99, Skylar Baldwin 105 and Kelsey Day 106.
Alexandria finished third at 422. Chloe Cuneo carded 99, Jordyn Rardin 105, Katelyn Harpe 106 and Cali Crum 422.
Frankton's Bella Dean placed third with an 84, and the Eagles were fourth at 444. Launa Hamaker posted a 114, Lily Hall 122 and Delaney Waterman 124.
Elwood totaled 486, with Chloe Staggs shooting 111, Taylor Ash 113, Alyvia Savage 122 and Emma Alvey 140.
Madison-Grant had only three golfers, and therefore no team score. Rylie Martin shot 108, Dannika Horn 121 and Brooklyn Fields 144.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.